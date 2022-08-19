Newly breastfeeding mothers have a lot on their plates. They must learn how to master breastfeeding, devise a pumping schedule, and figure out what to do with excess milk to provide food for their babies if they ever get sick.
You can build up a plentiful supply of nourishing breastmilk for your infant if you build up a freezer stash. Today, let’s discuss what you should know about starting a freezer stash for breastmilk. We’ll also go over some other key tips to make sure your breastmilk is safe and healthy, like drinking energizing yet healthy beverages like Greater Than.
The Goals of a Freezer Stash
Firstly, you should always understand the goals of a freezer stash in general. It’s not simply to store excess milk, especially in the early days when your body produces more than you likely need. The goals of a freezer stash are:
- To have milk on hand for emergencies
- To have milk on hand when you return to work or otherwise have to leave your baby
For example, what if you get sick and don't want to breastfeed your baby or can't? If you have a stash of healthy breastmilk in the freezer, your baby can still get the nourishment they need while you recover.
Plan to Pump When You Use “Stashed” Milk
Before starting a freezer stash, start a pumping schedule so you always have new milk ready to be added to the stash. For example, if you use some stashed milk to feed your baby, consider pumping and replacing what you just used immediately, so your stash stays at top capacity 24/7.
Watch Your Diet
This tip applies whether you decide to build up a freezer stash of breastmilk or not. As a new mother, you should always watch your diet and make sure not to consume anything overly sugary, caffeinated, or alcoholic. Those compounds can easily get into your breastmilk and affect your new baby!
Instead, try natural electrolyte drinks or other sugar-free alternatives if you want to drink something tasty and energizing. Greater Than, for example, offers a natural performance drink that can hydrate breastfeeding mothers just like you. Since it's a non-GMO juice and coconut water blend, it's tasty, nourishing, and safe for your infant!
Start Stashing a Few Weeks in Advance
When you decide to start building up a breastmilk freezer stash, don’t plan to rely on it right away. Start stashing your milk a few weeks in advance for the best results. Pump each day and stash your extra in the freezer. When you take advantage of your freezer stash, you’ll have a healthy supply stored up and ready to go.
Store Milk in Small Containers
It might be tempting to put a lot of breastmilk in big containers. But this isn’t the wisest way to store good breastmilk.
Instead, you should store breastmilk in containers of between 1 to 4 ounces in capacity. Why? Whenever you heat breastmilk, you can’t refreeze it. That means you either need to use it or dump it!
To avoid wasting precious milk, only store up to 4 ounces of breastmilk per container. That way, if your baby gets picky or if you can't use a warmed-up container for whatever reason, you don't waste too much milk at once.
Label Your Milk Containers
As your breastmilk stash grows, you'll find that your freezer gets pretty crowded! Though that's a good problem, you should still try to use up the oldest milk in your stash before drawing from the new supply.
Your best bet? Label your milk containers with a marker or stickers. Just write the date on each new breastmilk container you add to your stash, and you’ll never be confused or worried that you’re giving your baby milk that’s too old for safety.
Don't Add Warm or Cooled Milk to Frozen Milk
Last but not least, never add warmed or room temperature milk to frozen milk. Breastmilk has to be at the same temperature for it to be safe. Bacteria can grow in warmed or room temperature milk, then hibernate if you freeze it. Keep your baby safe and your freezer stash clean and hygienic by keeping your frozen milk separate from warm or cool milk!
Wrap Up
As you can see, there’s a lot to building and maintaining a healthy, hygienic freezer stash of breastmilk for your baby. But with the right preparation, you can have a stash of nourishing breastmilk ready to go whenever you need it. You’ll be well prepared for emergencies or returning to the workplace after taking some time off to care for your little one.