In the canon of jazz greats, few compare to Chet Baker. The man was cool as could be on the trumpet, had a distinctive vocal style, and pushed the limits of the genre in every way.
Nowadays, we mostly hear Baker’s music in compilations and other types of curated playlists. But when Chet was at his peak, he was touring and producing albums like all the old-school cats of his day.
Let’s take a trip back in time and rank the top-selling Chet Baker albums so that you can revisit his discography the right way.
10. "Chet Baker & Strings" (1954)
Just because it’s ranked last doesn’t mean you can skip this beautiful piece of jazz history. Baker’s tone is immaculate on this record, but it doesn’t quite match the string arrangements in the background.
To get the real Chet Baker experience, look for an album with a more traditional supporting staff of players.
9. "Stan Meets Chet" (1958)
Snappy, swinging, cool jazz music is the name of the game, with this landmark record featuring two of the greatest horn players ever. Getz sounds incomparable with his signature tenor sax sound, and Chet finally realizes his potential in this era.
Unfortunately, the record doesn’t meet its full potential due to less-than-stellar production, and these two jazz greats simply didn't get along.
8. "Chet Baker & Crew" (1957)
Baker shines brightest when he has a classic west coast crew in his corner. This album is a true sign of the times, as Chet pioneered that smooth California style that changed the jazz game forever.
The all-star lineup brings this record to life, with flawless front-to-back playing. However, it doesn’t pack the punch of other Baker albums from this era.
7. "In Milan" (1960)
It’s no surprise why Chet was a fan favorite on the European jazz circuit, and this album with an all-Italian lineup is a fitting tribute to that part of the world.
The musicianship on this album isn’t too technical or complicated, and that’s why it works so well. Baker seems comfortable and confident without pushing his limits too far. The result is a one-of-a-kind record that captures a unique moment in time.
6. "Playboys" (1957)
Baker teamed up with the legendary Art Pepper Sextet to create this fun and playful album. Pepper’s alto sax weaves in beautifully with Chet’s trumpet, and the record's atmosphere is lighthearted and breezy.
This isn’t the album that will change anyone’s mind about cool jazz, but it’s a solid entry that we can all remember fondly.
5. "Sings and Plays With Bud Shank, Russ Freeman and Strings" (1955)
When pianist Russ Freeman first connected with Chet Baker early in his career, the chemistry was automatic. This album is magical in every sense, with the string arrangements playing a subtle supporting role.
Chet could sing, no doubt, but he was no Frank Sinatra. He sounds earnest as ever, but his imperfect vocals make the tracks more memorable.
4. "In New York" (1958)
With Paul Chambers and Philly Joe Jones in the studio, Chet took a stab at East Coast jazz on this unique record, and the result is successful overall. The style is more aggressive and angular, which showcases Baker’s versatility.
We don’t have many examples of Chet playing with these New York legends, so it’s great to hear something different from our favorite fabulous jazz trumpeter.
3. "Chet Is Back!" (1962)
It was a challenging stretch for Chet in the late 1950s, when he struggled with drugs and ended up in jail for a year abroad. Upon his release, he collaborated with another great set of Italian players to create this triumphant record.
Everything is on this album, including virtuoso guitar, piano, and flute. Chet sounds better than ever, and the band dynamics make for a thrilling listen.
This is a great entry point for any jazz fan because of the sheer fun and variety it offers.
2. "Quartet" (1956)
This album captures the height of Baker’s collaboration with Russ Freeman, with legendary Shelly Manne on drums and Leroy Vinnegar on bass. The quartet brings plenty of energy on every track and doesn’t let up.
The only complaint here is the tinny sound of Chet’s trumpet on the original release, so be sure to find the Blue Note remaster for the best experience.
1. "Chet Baker Sings" (1954)
The definitive Chet Baker album was released early in his career, putting the young Oklahoma musician on the map for good. No other record comes close in terms of vocal quality, lyrical piano, and compositions that last through the ages.
Chet switches effortlessly between smooth vocals and expert trumpet playing, showcasing his talent for the world to see. This album is an instant favorite for anyone who hears it - don’t miss out.
More Chet Baker albums are to be found, so continue your search and discover your favorites!