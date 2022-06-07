In exploring your cookware options, keeping your budget and the intended use in mind is also helpful. Campsite cooking, for example, will vary drastically from in-home cooking or even magnetic induction cooking.
Cooking With Cast Iron
Cast iron, like all cookware, comes with its fair share of pros and cons. Firstly, it is one of the most versatile cookware materials. Cast iron cookware almost undoubtedly wins the durability contest if it’s well maintained and properly cared for. Additionally, cast iron offers versatility, as it can be used on a stove-top, in the oven, on a grill, or even with direct flames. This gives the cast iron chef a wide array of options for meal planning. Additionally, the compatibility with direct flame makes cast iron cookware an excellent option for campsite cooking.
Beyond the versatility in cooking techniques and environments, cast iron’s major downfall is in the required maintenance. To keep cast iron in mint condition takes work. Before every use, cast iron cookware needs to go through a process known as seasoning. Seasoning is oil's repeated heating and cooling on the cast iron cooking surface. This creates a barrier between the metal of the cookware and the meal itself while also providing a slick semi-non-stick cooking surface. Failure to season a piece of cast iron cookware before each use results in meals that have off-flavors and the early degradation of the cookware itself.
Differences in Stainless Steel
Stainless steel is a hugely popular choice among most consumer demographics as it offers a wide range of options in cooking functionality and price point. In addition, stainless steel cookware is also typically much easier to maintain.
While stainless steel products won’t be fire-pit friendly, they fare just fine on a stove-top or oven. Some stainless steel cookware will have temperature limits, but most modern sets are safe to use up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Additionally, stainless steel is easy to clean with hot, soapy water or even by dishwasher. Although, some experts in the industry still recommend hand-washing and drying over the use of a dishwasher when it comes to extending the lifespan of stainless steel cookware. The main thing to understand about stainless steel cookware is that the stainless steel isn’t doing the cooking.
Stainless steel, taken by itself, is an unimpressive heating element. In addition, it makes for lousy cooking material when isolated. Stainless steel cookware manufacturers address this by adding an internal layer into the cookware design. This internal core layer is made of a conductive metal, aluminum or copper, responsible for heat conduction, retention, and distribution.
Aluminum-based stainless steel cookware is the more popular option due to its attractive price. In contrast, copper-based cookware offers more precision in the cooking process due to its higher conductivity levels.
What Even is Non-Stick?
Non-stick cookware is another standard option in the world of home kitchens. It offers the chef an easy cooking experience and a more straightforward clean-up process. While non-stick technology used to be PFOA-based and came under fire as a potential health hazard, modern non-stick technology is PFOA-free.
The innovations in non-stick technology to eliminate PFOAs (or Teflon) from the cookware have allowed it to be combined and used in concert with other cookware technology.
Combination Innovation
In the modern marketplace, there are endless options for cookware. However, finding a pot and pan set that meets your individual cooking needs while providing a pleasant cooking experience and an easy clean-up process can differ in how much time you spend in your kitchen.
With new-age options on the market that aim to combine the best aspects of various cooking materials, consumers can find the perfect cookware with just a little information. Whether that means looking at a pot and pan set that combines the ease of maintenance and aesthetic of stainless steel with innovative PFOA-free non-stick technology and magnetic aluminum; or looking at ceramic-based pots and pans that offer a unique design fit for a modern kitchen, the right cookware exists for any home chefs wish.