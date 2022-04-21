How does one find the best NFTs? How do you understand the NFT market to get a hold of projects before it is too late? Read on to find out.
If you have been keeping up with the news, you have heard many stories about NFTs popping up all over the web. NFTs are one of the most significant ideas out right now. They have gone quickly from being a tool unique to only a corner pocket of the Internet to a community that includes some of the biggest names in tech and finance. With all of this going on in this community, you would not be alone in wanting to figure out how to get in on it. But how does one find the best NFTs? Understanding NFT markets is on everyone's mind, and we all want to know how to find the best ones. So here are a few places you will want to peruse if you try to find the best NFTs before they blow up.
Twitter is one of the biggest places to find people talking about NFTs. NFTs have become so big on Twitter that the site has been updating all-around to accommodate NFTs, crypto and all things on the NFT market to implement them into their practice. Jack Dorsey, a co-founder of Twitter and former CEO, even sold his own NFT, a screenshot of his first Tweet, for a whopping $2.9 million.
The Web 3.0 decentralized metaverse community has found its roots in Twitter communities, and many up-and-coming NFTs have been promoting themselves on the site because of it. Twitter has many accounts, forums, and groups dedicated to discussing every aspect of Web 3.0 and NFTs. If you can find your way into one or many of these groups, you will be able to find a lot of good information and might even find great NFT projects with lots of potential far before they become popular.
Discord
Like Twitter, Discord has a lot of great communities dedicated to NFTs and the entire NFT market. In addition, many dedicated Discord servers have many people conversing upon all of the different functions related to NFTs, whether they be buying, selling, creating, marketing, trading, or even discussions about the potential future of the NFT market.
Many on Discord will also be promoting their own NFTs in the respective communities, so this could be a great way to source potential projects and get in on them early. Of course, do your research and evaluate for yourself if you believe the project is worthwhile, but if you find a good project, this can be a great way to get in early.
Telegram
Telegram can also be a great place to source underground unique NFT projects because Telegram also has many dedicated NFT servers and chat groups. Checking out Telegram can be advantageous for the same reasons as Twitter and Discord. There are often many people on Telegram talking about NFTs, promoting their projects, and giving advice to others.
NFT Tools
Always looking for a better way to automate the process, many in the NFT community have developed NFT tools that allow traders to scan the entire NFT market with several different indicators. For instance, some NFT tools allow traders to scan the market based on trading indicators such as volume, average price, floor price, or number of sales. Many also can scan based on the different types of NFTs you may be looking for — such as digital arts, trading cards, photography, sports, in-game items, or music.
Sites like OpenSea usually have built-in metrics that allow you to analyze these statistics for yourself. However, third-party analytics have been designed to fit your individual research needs — websites like Nansen, Icy.Tools, Cryptoslam and NFT Stats are great tools for analyzing the market. They will have many tools that you need to have a broader and deeper understanding of the NFT market and make informed decisions before buying, selling, trading, or purchasing.
NFT Marketplaces
NFT marketplaces are perhaps the least exciting option, as they may be a lot more time-consuming to go through yourself. However, you can always go directly to NFT marketplaces and comb through for your research. This might require much time and research, so it is often not the most favorable option. However, if you have the time and the facilities, it can be a simple, if not time-consuming, way of searching.
A Cautionary Warning
These platforms have a lot of great resources for sourcing NFTs and NFT projects, but make sure to do your due diligence before going headfirst into any of them. While these sites have been great forums for discussion, they can also be cesspools festering scammers and projects not worth your time. Make sure you do your research before committing to any project, especially before spending or sending anyone any money.