If you keep up on global economic news, you already know that the world's supply chain is broken. Shipping companies, land-based freight haulers, and air transport companies can't keep up with the deluge of products that need to be moved from one place to another. There are plenty of theories about how this situation came to be, but the fact is that the entire production chain is suffering a significant malfunction of historic proportion.
Unfortunately, simply working hard to gain success is not enough to stay in front of supply chain issues that affect business. Understanding how supply chains work is at the heart of deciphering news stories about the crisis. For instance, the core components of the process include five phases that encompass production, in-factory movement, shipping to wholesalers, transporting to retailers, and finally delivery to consumers or other end-users. Here are more details about each of the five links in a typical supply chain.
In-factory tracking
Producers use complex methods for tracking and tagging every item as it moves through the assembly process. But, first, they have to count how many units are at each phase of production. Only then can they know, at any given time, how much material to order and what their actual expenses are.
Manufacturer to wholesaler
Fleet management systems are at the heart of the most crucial part of the entire supply chain. Managers use fleet tracking software to ensure trucks get where they're going in the most efficient way possible. These same programs leverage the power of GPS data from Samsara for precise tracking capability 24/7. In the current crisis, the problem is not a lack of tracking solutions but that many companies are finding it difficult to hire enough trained drivers to cover routes. In this case, the issue is not so much supply-related but more a function of worker shortages and broader economic ailments.
Wholesale warehouse to retailer
Once goods are stored in a wholesaler's warehouse, they're ready to move out to a vast network of retailers. That means large truckloads are broken down into smaller shipments, either picked up by retailers or delivered to them in vans or box trucks. This section of the chain is usually the next to last link in the long trip from producer to consumer.
Merchant to consumer
Big-box retailers and smaller merchants typically sell items both on-site and via online stores. That means some percentage of the merchandise is again sent out via postal delivery or vehicle. According to the traditional definition of what a supply chain is, this is usually the final link.
E-commerce resellers and beyond
Even though the official supply chain definition ends with delivery to consumers, there's a new wrinkle that's showing up in many academic studies of how goods move from one place to another. That's the post-market phase, in which individuals resell items via home-based e-commerce stores. In many ways, these tiny enterprises are small scale replicas of the traditional product cycle because resellers often amass small physical inventories in their homes or storage facilities, maintain or upgrade the items, engage in marketing efforts, add new labels and ship them to other buyers in a potentially endless process.