Of all the things you must do regularly, sleep is not one of the things you can skimp on or eliminate. On the contrary, rest is one of the essential acts to ensure the optimal overall health of all the things you do each day.
In addition to sleep, the presence or absence of healthy habits such as proper eating and exercising habits can impact your sleep quality and how long you can sleep.
Sleep is an essential aspect of life – your body craves that you rest, rejuvenate, rebuild, and readjust each day.
While some may think that your body is inactive while sleeping, it’s the opposite. Your body is doing a lot of hard work while sleeping.
These activities include restoring and repairing your cells, storing new information, and conserving all the energy you need so that you will be able to get through the next day. If you cannot get a good night’s rest, this lack of sleep can detrimentally impact all of these essential bodily functions, leave you tired and restless, and, at worst, lead to some severe health issues.
One way to avoid losing out on sleep is to use melatonin, a naturally occurring hormone in everybody. Unfortunately, while this supplement has been increasing in popularity for those struggling with getting a good night’s rest, it does not necessarily work as it should for everyone.
Thankfully, there are melatonin alternatives that make it possible not to have to take melatonin and still get the sleep you deserve and depend on.
Sleep Gummies without Melatonin
If you need help getting to sleep, why not turn to a vegan, gluten-free sleep gummy option that does not include artificial colors or flavors.
Experts agree that these items are proven to improve sleep, calm one’s mind, get people to sleep at a faster rate, and allow people to wake up refreshed without any daytime grogginess.
Experts recommend that consumers only take one before bed to use these gummies, approximately 30-60 minutes before lying down.
Almost immediately, users of these gummies will experience a calming sensation. And after some time, users will notice that they live a far more zen life with better sleep and far less stress.
While experts ensure that these are safe to use, they also recommend consulting a healthcare provider before building these into your daily routine – especially if you are pregnant, nursing, have a medical condition, or are taking medication.
Chamomile Tea
Another great option to help get some great sleep is to add chamomile to your daily routine as an alternative to melatonin.
Whether you use it as an herbal tea or an extract, this item has been used for hundreds of years to create sleep-inducing effects.
Experts have discovered that chamomile (especially the flowers) contains a powerful antioxidant – apigenin – which induces sleep and creates a mild tranquilizing effect by connecting benzodiazepine and GABA receptors in the brain.
Not only does chamomile induce one into sleep and generally improve sleep quality, but some studies indicate that it has also helped postpartum women who are having trouble sleeping or who have reported experiencing depressive symptoms.
Lemon Balm
In addition to melatonin and chamomile, another great sleep agent is lemon balm. A member of the mint family, this item is a cultivated perennial lemon-scented herb.
Lemon balm is also known as bee or honey balm, native to sandy and scrubby areas in Europe, Central Asia, and Iran. If you have difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep or struggle with insomnia and other sleep-related issues, lemon balm might be the perfect solution.
As early as 2,000 years ago, lemon balm has been used to treat disordered states of the nervous system.
Today, it is also used to treat lesser-known issues such as anxiety, headaches, digestion, sleep, fatigue, and more severe neurological conditions and brain health issues.
Experts suggest it be made into a tea or tincture before bed to achieve these positive outcomes.
This will help you feel more at ease and wind down to enjoy a restful sleep.
For those interested in using it, the most helpful element of the plant is its leaves which are used to make tea.
When using the tea in this way, it can have significant anti-anxiety effects, and it can also create relaxation/stress reduction effects in the body.
Given that lemon balm can naturally increase the body’s levels of the neurotransmitter GABA, it can, as a result, have a positive impact on mood by acting as an antidepressant.
Lavender aromatherapy
Yet another great alternative to melatonin is lavender – especially in the essential oil form. The lavender essential oil is considered a must-have in aromatherapy as it helps with various bodily tissues.
Distilled from the plant Lavandula angustifolia, lavender oil encourages the body to enter into relaxation mode. It also helps treat various issues such as anxiety, depression, insomnia, allergies, nausea, eczema, menstrual cramps, and even fungal infections.
Like chamomile, lavender – a natural herb – produces a calming effect because it affects the brain’s GABA receptors. Considered a safe and low-cost practice, lavender oil can be a complementary option to other medical, psychological, or other integrative treatments.