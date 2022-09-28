Buying a timeshare has been the need of the hour, and you have to now! That’s a great decision, but the happiness you’re getting from signing the contract will be limited till you look for ways to cancel the timeshare.
If you’re one of those from this population who wants to exit the timeshare without getting into hot waters because it wasn't the legal path you opted for, then this is the right place you’ve ended up at. We’ll give you the 4 best pieces of advice you need while you figure out ways for how to cancel my timeshare.
How To Cancel My Timeshare Legally
To cancel your timeshare legally, you’ve to first know the state laws regarding timeshare cancellation because you first need to get your head in there. You have a fixed period for cancellation, generally known as the recession period and you can bring that into use. Again, your state laws are the final determinant of this recession period and you’ve to act accordingly in any case of canceling the timeshare legally. Next, just contact the timeshare company to cancel the timeshare. Simply communicate about the cancellation, and you don't even have to provide a smart-looking reason for this. It's your choice, your purchase and you have the right to cancel it. Make the call and you’re good to go.
The Recession Period
The recession period varies in states, for a few states, this can be around 3 to 4 days and for a few other states this can go for 15 days and that's actually quite generous. In most cases of timeshare cancellation where you simply inform them of “I want to cancel my timeshare”, they instead ask you for a verbal agreement for this, and that’s all. Actually, that's not how it should be. Go with the legally approved method and submit your timeshare cancellation application in writing to have a solid legal record of your step. In the future, for every decision or act that can be passed on timeshare cancellation, you’ll have a strong record of the request you made. Legally, everything written can rely on the most, and that's the takeaway here.
Plus, there are high chances of you missing out on the timeshare cancellation letter because hard copies in the age of everything transformed digitally, it can be a little hard to keep a record of the hard copies. To avoid any circumstance like this, make sure you get a few copies of the cancellation request you’ve made.
Timeshare Cancellation After Rescission Period Has Ended
If your timeshare rescission period has ended and now you find yourself carrying a luggage of stress. No worries you still have one solid option left and this is legally accepted so there isn't any space left for illegal steps.
Sell Out The Timeshare
There’s always space to sell something out and no doubt, people want to get something in their hands that seems to be the best deal to them. Similarly, you can sell the timeshare on different platforms, and a few of these might only be related to timeshare options so you can get the right advantage here.
Not only selling but you’ll come across a few scams and frauds, all of which will make sure to get a hefty charge out of your pocket. In the end, that’s how it works for them but you’ll need to have a strong backing of research to safely pave your path out here.
Can You Just Stop Paying For The Timeshare?
This turns out to be one of the most frequently asked questions but there are a few consequences that come with it. No, legally, this isn't an option you should go for because this will only put you in hot waters and can hit hard. For the period you decide not to pay, it’ll double up and that’s it. Your bank account will soon not be in a position to even pay the regular bills because this option in the future will chew up your finances rapidly.
If you stop paying for the timeshare, the timeshare company will get a lien and make sure it repossesses the property.
In this case, it can opt for two options, it can be a non judicial or judicial statement in the end. For the non judicial option, timeshare association won't go with filing a lawsuit; instead, it will go with the procedures dictated by the law. Whereas with the judicial lawsuit, the association will get the court’s permission to sell the timeshare.
Final Note
For timeshare companies and associations, you’ve to pay for the property at all costs and canceling isn't a one person’s thing. Instead, go with a professional’s advice. Linx Legal, being known for helping out clients for canceling timeshares will guide you through a smooth process of timeshare cancellation and guarantee and ease out the process which you’ve been looking for.