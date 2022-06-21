As a business, you know that data extraction is crucial to learning the habits of your customers so that you can better serve them. This will increase your return on investment, or ROI, as you continue to roll out new online ad campaigns. However, lately, it seems like the world of data extraction has been changing almost every day. The modern data stack, or MDS, has significantly improved the way we store the data we collect, yet, we now face challenges exporting that data into operational solutions. The reverse ETL process allows us to quickly and easily automate the data extraction process.
Why a Modern Data Stack Alone is Not Enough
By implementing a modern data stack, you’ve taken the first step towards simplifying the data extraction process for your company. You’ve eliminated the need for a physical data warehouse and instead store everything in the cloud. This means all your data is stored in one place, referred to in the industry as your single source of truth.
Most of us are not necessarily the most technically savvy. We may know some basic SQL or software query language, but we are not software engineers. When relying on the MDS alone, we are married to the simple dashboards the modern data stack creates to access the data. This limits our flexibility.
We decided to use an MDS system to avoid messy data storage, but now our data is stuck in one giant cloud. This has effectively become another data silo. All this core information, integral to the success of your business, is, in effect, trapped. Reverse ETL presents a solution for extracting that data from the silo and into operational systems.
Applying Reverse ETL as a Solution
A reverse ETL takes the data you have collected into your single source of truth and distributes it directly into the operational SAAS systems you already use. Hightouch is the premiere reverse ETL solution. They put the power back in your hands by automating the reverse ETL process.
No longer have to sift through complex data in complex dashboards. No longer have to be tech-savvy or have extensive knowledge of APIs. With a basic understanding of SQL or standardized programming language, you can set up automated ETL with Hightouch. You can choose which integration tools you already know. Hightouch will use reverse ETL to export the data saved within your source of truth directly to 70+ integration tools.
- Salesforce
- Click up
- Amazon Ads
- Fresh Desk
- Facebook Conversions API
- Notion
When using Hightouch to automate the reverse ETL process, you take the pressure off your employees. No longer does someone have to remember to check multiple dashboards to apply your extracted data. Instead, the automation process provides the data when and where you need it.
Why Automation is Essential to Success
Hightouch realizes that human error can cause delays in data analytics implementation. So they’ve revolutionized the process by creating an automated reverse ETL platform. This allows you to set how often data is exported and what operating system the data is then exported to.
The finance team won’t have to wait for an analyst to comb through complicated dashboards to provide the needed data. Instead, the data will automatically be updated to whatever spreadsheet or operational tool they prefer. This makes the process of understanding and applying your data easier than ever.
Work With Hightouch
Whatever your company, the ever-changing world of data collection and integration in online business can be highly stressful and frustrating. Many companies are struggling to keep up with the times as this industry grows. Hightouch seeks to provide solutions to companies like you who want to increase their ROI.
If you are interested in automated reverse ETL, an MDS system, or increasing your ability to store and analyze your company's data consider working with Hightouch. Untitled can provide MDS solutions to your company in days rather than months. This will revolutionize how you apply your data to your marketing campaigns and help achieve a higher ROI monthly.
