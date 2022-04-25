One of the most important things any writer can have is a collection of powerful tools that help them excel at their craft. In addition, writing has been one of the most potent and effective ways of communicating for the human species since the development of societies themselves. Humans have been using written language to convey a thought, emotion, direction and all forms of information in some way or another.
Even in the digital age, when more and more experiences are becoming enhanced by immersive experiences, like yirtual reality and companion style technology, writing is a significant industry. When most people think of a "writer," they probably envision an image of their favorite childhood author. While billions of people throughout history have been impacted deeply by creative writers who have constructed novels, poems and all forms of beautifully written work, writing can be a career for people outside of these stereotypical roles.
Like most passion-based skills, despite your aspiration, you need to learn how to make a living off of your passion and this is where honing your skill as a writer comes in handy. Unfortunately, while a precious few writers have gone straight from ambiguity to published success, most writers have to start their careers somewhere else in the writing industry.
Learning how to write copy is an excellent place for many writers to start their careers. Learning how to be a copywriter has a lot of advantages for those looking to start or advance their writing career. Yes, it may not be a published work that can get your Pulitzer, but it’s a way of sharpening your skills in communication while hopefully getting paid!
No matter where you find yourself in your writing career, certain tools can help keep you sharpened and continually improving. If you write copy, are a student, or have already achieved some of your writing dreams, here are five tools that all writers should keep five tools in their back pocket.
The Power of the Word Count
Regardless of what field you use your skills as a writer, word counts will be part of your life. These are the expectations and parameters that you need to become familiar with no matter where you find yourself employing your writing skills. Word counts help give direction and structure to the content you create and specifically serve the consumer, giving the reader not only what they want but also the amount they want.
This is why having a favorite Word Counter that you use regularly is a powerful tool to keep in your writer’s toolbox. The Word Counter is a free, online website that allows you to either create or copy and paste your work into a text field that will give you an in-depth analysis of your writing. Not only does it provide you with word, character, sentence and paragraph counts, but it also estimates your reading and speaking time, along with giving you a keyword analysis.
Editing Software
The most tedious and frustrating part of a writer's journey is, no doubt, the editing stage. This is the part of the job that, for some writers, is the hardest because it can be very hard to see the technical flaws in your own creation. Getting some kind of software like Grammarly that you can use in your favorite word processors is a powerful way to get your writing up to par.
Not only does this help clean up your writing more than a typical "spell check" service, which is notoriously flawed, but it can help improve your editing speed.
A Plan For Brain Fatigue
New writers don’t realize that writing is a tiring profession. Yes, for the most part, you will spend the majority of your hours on the job sitting or standing in front of your computer, but writing has a tax on your mind. The entire time you are writing, you are functionally engaging your brain, so expect to get tired.
This is where having a small variety of tried and true exercises or breaks that can help rejuvenate your mind is a valuable tool.
Keep Pen and Paper On Hand
For the person who writes often, it may seem counterintuitive that more writing could help them ease their stress or even help with writer’s block, but it can. Writing is as much a passion as it is a technical skill that you can use to make a living. Having a journal where you can write with no worries, no corrections, and complete freedom is an excellent way to stay in touch with your inner passion for writing.
Conclusion: Take Days Off
Lastly, it’s essential to have some holy times through the week where you don’t write at all! Instead, do whatever else you love with your life, like hikes, dinner parties with friends, watching TV, or going to the movies. These five suggestions can act as tools to help keep you healthy and happy as you pursue your career in writing.