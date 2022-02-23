Is it time to invest in a second home? Perhaps, you have always planned on a vacation home- why not Myrtle Beach? If you are indeed looking for a formidable place to spend summers and long weekends away, South Carolina is perfect. Though tourists flock to the area for its pristine beaches and beautiful weather, many private and secluded properties offer privacy and relaxation- still close to your favorite conveniences!
When you are ready to invest in your next vacation home, talk to the team at The Avenue Homes. They have their finger on the pulse of the real estate market in Myrtle Beach- and beyond.
Five reasons why you want a home in Myrtle Beach area:
1. The Climate
The mild and comfortable climate draws many visitors, tourists, and retirees to Myrtle Beach. It is balmy and warm- pretty much all year round. Temperatures do become quite warm during summertime, but the ocean breeze helps to keep the heat at bay.
2. The Beach
Speaking of the beach, that is the next reason why you should consider investing in Myrtle Beach. The city runs along sixty miles of the Atlantic Ocean, so there is no shortage of beachfront property to look at. Enjoy lazy days of sun and surf- and ocean sunset that starts your evening outright. Take a stroll along the beach and enjoy restaurants, clubs, nightspots- the best Myrtle Beach has to offer!
3. The Culture
So, what do the native Carolinians like to do for fun? Myrtle Beach has a lot to offer visitors and locals alike. Each year, the city is host to many festivals, shows, and events, from food-related exhibitions to arts and crafts shows.
There is also a great music scene in Myrtle Beach. Catch some of your favorite new up-and-comers at the beachfront clubs and bars any night of the week. Learn to 'shag'- a dance made popular in the region- at some beach clubs and fit in with the locals! The shopping is on-point and diverse, particularly in the historic downtown district, boasting some of the state's most historical and unique homes.
4. The Market
The buyer's market for homes in North Myrtle Beach is hot right now. Whether you are looking for a cozy cottage, larger family home, or convenient condo, there are listings to suit a wide range of price points. The best approach is to sit and speak with a real estate agent who has familiarity and expertise buying and selling in the area to find out more about the market and see what is available right now.
5. Southern Hospitality
Have you ever visited South Carolina? If so, you know that the people are the warmest and most welcoming around- perfect for those thinking of living or vacationing here. There is something a bit laid-back about living in the Southeast US- you take life slightly slower. The locals are friendly, and it doesn't hurt that the cost of living in Myrtle Beach is about 7% lower than the national average. That means your money will go further when viewing real estate in the area.
Are the Carolinas calling you? Consider what Myrtle Beach offers you in terms of vacation homes and getaways- as well as why it makes the perfect year-round home, too.