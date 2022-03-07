If you are like many of us, you have likely committed to making 2022 the year of wellness. While you may be on track when it comes to your workout routine and diet, chances are, you may not be hydrating your body enough.
Just reference any podcast, nutritionist YouTube channel, or wellness book. They will all agree that staying hydrated is one of the most important aspects of your own health and wellness. If you just did one thing per day to enhance your overall well being, it should be to drink water – and a lot of it.
Why is water so important for your health? As simple and plain as water is, it is a substance that can help you experience a whole range of health benefits that include weight loss, flushing out toxins, managing your body’s temperature and enhancing your overall brain functionality.
It does not stop there, though. Without enough water, we would not be able to create enough saliva in our mouth, have strong and cushioned joints, exercise, reap the benefits of healthy food, have a great immune system, or feel energized.
Five Signs That You Need to Rehydrate
So, how do you know if you are actually drinking enough water?
1. You Feel Thirsty
An easy sign of this is the feeling of thirst. If your brain is thinking of water, it is a sign that you are actually already dehydrated.
While it is obviously OK to feel a mild thirst every now and then, a more severe thirst is something that you must pay attention to. That can be your body’s way of shouting for help.
If you feel a screaming thirst, then you know that you are reaching an unhealthy level of dehydration that could even cause long term damage to your health.
2. You Feel Dizzy
Another sign that you are dehydrated is if you feel dizzy, which is caused by the combination of dehydration and extreme thirst. The result is an imbalance of electrolytes in your body, which can make a simple task like standing feel challenging.
3. You are Really Tired
If you wake up in the morning feeling exhausted, it may be a sign that you are dehydrated and should be drinking more water before bed.
4. You Feel Uncomfortable
Dehydration can cause your body to do weird things, such as making you feel moody or agitated, experiencing muscle cramps, or even having bad breath. While other health-related issues can also cause these symptoms, a first step should be rehydrating yourself to see if the symptoms subside.
Five Ways to Rehydrate Fast
If you notice any of the above symptoms, then you will want to know how to rehydrate fast. The earlier you can offset severe dehydration, the easier it will be for your body to recover and get back to functioning and feeling normal.
To help you come up with the best plan of attack, we have rounded up the top five ways to rehydrate according to health and wellness experts.
1. Drink Plenty of Water
Did you know that the actual human body is 60% water? It is no wonder that we rely so heavily on water to keep us functioning properly. One of the most standard and easiest ways to rehydrate yourself is simply to drink more water.
On average, you should be drinking at least eight glasses of water that total 64oz of water every single day. If plain water is not appealing to you, feel free to spice things up with a sports drink or even flavored water.
You should always have a water bottle in hand or nearby, especially when you are traveling. If you need a reminder to keep drinking water, consider getting one of the trendy water bottles that contain your day’s allotment in one pour and cheer you on each sip of the way.
2. Consumer Water-Based Foods
Drinking water is a great way to get rehydrated, but you can equally get lots of water into your body through eating water-based foods as well. In fact, the majority of fruits and vegetables such as watermelon, cucumbers, lettuce and grapes have a ton of natural water within that will equally rehydrate the body.
While you can eat these fruits and vegetables raw, you can equally blend them up in a nutritious and hydrating smoothie that will have you feeling great in no time.
Do not just wait to eat your fruits and vegetables when you feel dehydrated – you will reap many wellness benefits by incorporating these types of foods into your everyday diet.
3. Consider IV Therapy Appointment
If you want to ensure that your experience with dehydration goes away as quickly as possible, then one of the best methods is to hydrate yourself through an IV wellness drip. Not only will this session rehydrate you instantaneously by sending the essential fluid straight to your bloodstream, but it will send extra vitamins and minerals to your body, as well.
The IV wellness drip formula uses a rehydrating saline solution that has provided excellent results for many customers. Best of all, this session can be arranged to take place in the comfort of your own home and easily scheduled online.
4. Mix It Up with Milk
If you want to rehydrate with something other than water, try milk. Not only does it offer you a significant amount of fluid, but protein as well. Rehydrating with milk – especially chocolate milk – is a go-to for many elite athletes.
5. Enjoy a Warm Soup
Make yourself a broth-based soup to rehydrate yourself in a flavorful way. One of the best recipes to rehydrate yourself is chicken noodle soup. For the vegetarians out there, minestrone soup does the trick too. We recommend making your soup from scratch rather than from a can.
Conclusion
You do not have to suffer in silence when you start to feel dehydrated. These five tricks have helped many people just like you to rehydrate, to alleviate their symptoms, and to maximize their wellness.