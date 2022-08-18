Finally, it’s time to plan a much-needed family vacation. However, there’s one big travel hurdle you’re not quite sure how to tackle yet: traveling with little ones. It can be overwhelming when you’re taking your first trip with your small children. Tons of questions swirl in your head as you start to plan your trip: What’s the best way to travel with little ones? How will you keep them entertained? How will you keep their sleep schedule on track? Thankfully, there are several things that you can do to make traveling with your kids a breeze, no matter how tiny they are. From taking family trips in luxury RVs to always having an arsenal of travel snacks on hand, we’ve got tips and tricks on how to turn traveling with your little ones into an easy task and make less time for stress and more for making precious family memories you’ll have for years to come.
1. Take a Road Trip for Tons of Sights and Easy Stops
A family trip is an excellent trip to take with your little ones. Road trips make travel a breeze as you can choose to drive on your schedule rather than rushing to an airport gate to catch a flight with your kids in tow. Luxury RVs can make road trip travel far more comfortable when you’ve got little ones in the backseat, as they provide the perfect place for your kids to nap any time you pull over. They also provide a place for the whole family to rest once you’ve reached your destination, with easy-to-modify sleeping quarters that accommodate parents and a few little ones. On top of this, luxury RVs make bathroom breaks and diaper changing less hassle, as you can pull over and use the facilities inside your luxury RV instead of having to find a rest stop. Luxury RVs can be easily attached to the back of most cars and towed behind them wherever your final destination may be. Just be sure your child has a properly fitting car seat that they can be strapped into during long stretches of road trip driving!
2. Be Sure to Have Snacks on Hand
Whether on a road trip or traveling via plane, you and your little ones’ meal schedules are bound to get messed up by travel. Little ones can get into temper tantrum mode when hungry, which is why it’s essential to have their favorite snacks on hand while traveling. Before you head out, pack a variety of nibbles on hand for when your little ones' munchies strike. Some of the easiest and tastiest snacks to bring to travel with kids include applesauce, pretzels, crackers and cheese, peanut butter and celery, fruit snacks, and popcorn. You’ll probably be dipping into your little ones’ snack supply!
3. Have Plenty of Entertainment Options
Another huge part of traveling with little ones is keeping them entertained. The best way to do that is by bringing a variety of entertainment options to keep them busy. This could include an iPad to watch their favorite shows on (be sure to download their favorite episodes so they can watch without wifi), their favorite picture books to reading to them during long flights or drives, and easy-to-clean up puzzles, coloring books, and word search activity sheets. Kids can quickly get bored during travel, leading to tantrums, so it’s good to have as many entertainment options as possible to avoid any outbursts.
4. Use a Noise Machine for Nap Time
If you’re on a long drive, a portable white noise machine can help your child fall asleep for a nap. White noise sounds help to create an auditory environment relaxing for sleep, so your little ones can slumber even with loud traffic passing by. Who knows, you might use the white noise machine after making it through a long travel day with your little ones.
5. Focus on Having Fun
As stressful as traveling with little ones can be, it’s essential to focus on having as much fun as possible. Whatever small mishaps, like a tantrum over a lost toy or a spill on a favorite outfit, will all be things you’ll laugh about later. So live in the moment's joy and make the most of your family vacation.
In Conclusion
While traveling with little ones can be tricky, making sure you’re prepared with snacks, entertainment, and nap time essentials can make any trip a breeze. Whether you’re hitting the road in a luxury RV or taking off in a plane, follow these tips and tricks, and you’ll be ready to go on the family vacation of your dreams.