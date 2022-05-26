High hairlines cause proportionally large foreheads, and those with broad foreheads may have their confidence and self-esteem negatively impacted by this particular nuance of their appearance.
If you have already run the gambit of multiple hairstyles to hide what you consider to be a big brow or try to divert attention from it by wearing hats, the next step is lowering the height of your forehead with forehead reduction (hairline surgery) to get a more balanced appearance.
Forehead reduction surgery is a procedure that lowers the hairline, shrinks the height of the forehead, and corrects normal temple recession to present a more rounded hairline.
This type of plastic surgery is frequently paired with a brow lift or brow contouring surgery. In addition, hair transplant in Dubai may sometimes be required in cases of extensive hairline recession or male pattern baldness, either alone or in conjunction with forehead reduction surgery.
Candidates for Forehead Reduction Surgery
Forehead reduction surgery can balance the proportions of one's entire facial structure. If you have any of the following conditions, you may qualify for forehead reduction surgery:
- High hairline that you would like to lower.
- Low or thick brows and wish to modify your face's proportions.
- Undergone a hair grafting treatment and want your hairline more prominent.
- You have a large forehead.
- Individuals with flexible forehead skin.
- Men with thick hairlines and no history of hair loss.
- Women are typically more ideal candidates than men.
Procedure for Forehead Reduction Surgery
Forehead reduction surgery is done under general anesthesia to reduce bleeding and discomfort. The surgeon uses a surgical skin marker to mark the hairline and the area of the forehead that will be cut.
Hair follicles and nerves can be preserved by cutting along the hairline with precision and care.
Along the hairline and designated region of the forehead is where the incision will occur, with the surgeon taking off the area that has been identified for excision after carefully separating the skin from the connective tissue that exists underneath it.
The hairline incision is then pushed down and joined to the forehead incision. This narrows the chasm and shortens the brow.
The skin is sutured together and completely concealed by the hairline as it grows back during recovery.
Recovery Time
When it comes to forehead reduction surgery, it is commonly expected that there will be about three to five days of moderate discomfort. After approximately one to two weeks, patients can resume their usual everyday activities as they had done before the surgery.
But even with that said, it is still recommended that patients resist the temptation of rigorous or strenuous activities, especially physical sports, for about six weeks.
Patients must return for regular follow-up sessions to confirm that the healing process is proceeding well.
The sutures used to seal the wounds will be carefully taken off during one of these sessions.
Risks and Side Effects
Surgical treatment entails some particular level of risk, and forehead reduction surgery is no different. A patient of this procedure should look out for:
- Bruising during and after surgery.
- Anaphylaxis happens with either general or local anesthesia.
- Infection at the area of the incision.
- Nerve damage from poor surgical skills or because of the type of anesthetic that was administered.
- Hair loss in locations where the hairline has been shaved.
- Scarring takes place after the incision has healed.
But it isn't all worry and fear regarding forehead reduction surgery.
The advantages exceed the hazards for most people, with the chance of getting a noticeable scar or any long-term damage being minimal.
Benefits of Forehead Reduction Surgery
Both men and women who have long had the desire to realign their hairline closer to the location of their eyebrows can benefit from a hairline lowering procedure with these possible benefits that accompany the procedure:
- An improved and proportional face after receiving a 3/4th inch or more reduction in forehead size.
- Minimal scarring is involved after the procedure because hair regrowth hides the scars.
- Rapid results following a short recovery period.
- The results look natural.
- It gives the patients an improved hairline with results that look natural.
Final Takeaway
When it is all said and done, forehead reduction surgery has a considerable cost and carries a few concerns along with its price tag.
It is hard to blame patients for being concerned that they won't have an exact image of how they will look until they finally look into a mirror after it is completed.
If you have weathered the storm of feeling self-conscious about your forehead for most of your natural-born life, coming to grips with your hesitations could mean that this surgery is right up your alley.