Advertising has come a long way over time. Methods that were once popular, like TV commercials, have become obsolete as technology advances. Ad-free streaming services and pop-up blockers have become effective ways for people to avoid online advertising altogether. That said, outdoor advertising has remained an efficient way to reach a large audience. Car wrap advertising in particular is often praised for not only its wide reach but also its cost effectiveness. This makes it a great option for companies that want to get their name out there without overspending. Keep reading to find out some of the best benefits of car wrap advertising.
What is a Car Wrap Ad?
Car wrap advertising is a method that uses temporary car decals to display the ad. Car wraps can be used on almost any type of vehicle and can cover all or a portion of the car. You can use them to display your brand name, address, phone number or any other information you want potential customers to see. If your business has service vehicles or if you have a personal vehicle that you drive frequently, a car wrap ad could be the perfect way for you to get your brand out there to be seen. Let’s get into some of the benefits of car wrap advertising.
What are the Benefits of Car Wrap Advertising
1. High Visibility
As previously mentioned, online advertising is not what it once was. There are a variety of ways to avoid seeing ads while you are browsing the internet or watching your favorite show. Online advertising has moved further in the direction of influencer sponsorships as this has been proven to be a more effective way to reach an audience. Even with the success rate, paying an influencer to mention your product or service will come at a high cost. It is also hard to corner a local market when using influencers to advertise. Car wrap ads are a great alternative to this as they have a high level of visibility and usually draw the eye when on the road.
2. Unlimited Exposure
One of the best aspects of taking out a car wrap ad is the type of exposure you get. Once you have the ad, you are free to keep it on the vehicle as long as you please. You can also choose to drive your car around as much as you like and can even park it in areas where it will get further exposure when not in use. This differs from online advertising in that you are not paying for each click or view. Even with standard billboards, you will be renting the space temporarily. This is the main reason we prefer car wrap advertising.
3. Cost-Effective
In addition to not having to pay each time your ad is shown, you can also use your vehicles for advertising. This makes car wrap ads one of the most cost-effective ways to promote. If you have a fleet of company vans or trucks, you have an opportunity to use your existing assets to display your ad. You can even put an ad on your vehicle. There is no damage done to the car in the application process. The car wrap can protect your car from surface-level damage.
4. Easy to Change Out
Car wrap ads are straightforward to swap out. If you are advertising a temporary deal or a seasonal product, the wrap can be easily removed when needed. Then you can replace the decals when you are ready to run another ad. This simple process allows the advertiser to keep their ads up to date.
What Does it Cost?
The cost of your car wrap ad will vary depending on the size and type of vehicle. The cost will increase with the size of the vehicle. You will also pay more depending on how much the vehicle you cover. The city you plan to advertise in can affect the cost.
Is Car Wrap Advertising a Good Choice for You?
With the number of drivers on the road each day, a car wrap ad is sure to be seen by many. Coupled with its cost-effectiveness, car wrap ads are a go option for brands trying to increase visibility. Additionally, if you have more than one service vehicle to advertise on, then you will have a fleet of mobile billboards in your city. So consider increasing your brand's awareness with this popular advertising method today!