Being a woman is a beautiful, incredible experience full of rich joy, incredible challenges and unparalleled strength in beauty. The journey of life is an interesting one full of surprises and moments that are constantly teaching. Sometimes this journey can take you through incredible moments of unforgettable excitement and joy, and it can be highly challenging.
One of the great journeys of life that women have the unique privilege of being able to walk down is that of creating new life. This great part of being a woman is an experience truly like no other and is life-changing. But, what’s more, is that for millions of women throughout the world, this experience, as miraculous as it is, doesn’t make the world standstill.
Women moving through life have to have the courage and strength of nature as they navigate their pregnancy journeys. One thing that women shouldn’t have to worry about when on this incredible path is having comfortable, dependable clothing that they love. One of the greatest joys of womanhood is the process of becoming a mother, so mommas should have clothing that celebrates that and supports them.
Maternity Clothing Is a Challenge
Often women struggle to find maternity clothing for a couple of different reasons. First of all, the human body is a beautiful and unpredictable thing. A woman’s body changes during pregnancy, and sometimes that can be unpredictable. Finding maternity clothing that is truly designed with the true intention of supporting mommas is a challenge.
When it comes to comfortable clothing and changes with your body through the process, you end up having just to settle rather than feel like you have a piece of clothing you love. What’s more, maternity clothing can represent a huge waste as some of these items can’t be worn postpartum.
This is why HATCH is committed to making a maternity clothing collection that makes a difference. With every stitch dedicated to supporting moms through the entire process of their pregnancy journey, these aren’t just incredible pieces of beautiful clothing, but it’s sustainable.
This spring, don’t settle for clothing that simply just works. Your journey is beautiful, and you deserve to have clothing that supports and empowers you. Here are __ ways to rock maternity clothing this spring that you don’t want to miss!
1. Nail Down the Basics
The first thing you want to do this spring is to ensure that your closet is armed with the basics. Pregnancy is a journey unlike any other, and you want to make sure you have your bases covered. By having some core basics in your wardrobe, you’ll be ready for anything that life throws at you. These basics should be beautiful pieces that you get excited about wearing, simple so you can mix and match, and most importantly, dynamic so they can move with you through your pregnancy journey.
Before, During, and After leggings; smocked shorts, a selection of adorable long sleeve and short-sleeved tops; and a reliable layer set make for a great, robust essential core of your maternity wardrobe.
2. Get Your Statement Pieces
Yes, you are pregnant, yes, your body is changing and will continue to change, but no, that doesn’t mean you can’t look stunning and have fun. Spring is about celebrating the warmer weather and soaking in some sunshine, so make sure you have the tools to feel and look your best. So that means you should get the black Jersey Sona Dress for an evening out on the town or the Ivy Eyelet Midi for that sunny picnic in the park.
This new part of your journey is exciting to style and express yourself, so don’t hold back. With pieces designed for your pregnancy experiences, you aren’t just buying oversized clothing, you are buying clothing formed for you. Every stitch of your maternity clothing should be about celebrating your pregnancy and not just settling for what fits.
3. Practice Self Care
Finding beauty in the maternity journey looks like practicing self-care and wellness. The pregnancy journey causes your body to change in more ways than just size. Hormones and their fluctuations can affect your skin, cause your hair to be thin, and there are always stretch marks. This is part of the territory, but it’s something you can take back with non-toxic, mama-safe skin products that help promote your best self and increase your general body wellness.
The products help you look beautiful, but they help you feel beautiful, and that’s something worth investing in. Feeling your best will have you living your best.
Conclusion
Everyone’s journey through pregnancy is unique, and no two women have identical experiences. Finding clothing designed to empower and support women as they move through pregnancy is a joy with HATCH and their maternity collection for women.