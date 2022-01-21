Being a parent can often feel like a full-time job. You’re constantly watching over your children, responding to their needs, and dealing with the demands of day-to-day life. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t decide to be more than a parent too. Even for first-time parents, this goal is not unattainable. Although it might seem challenging, it is possible to manage both parenthood and student life simultaneously. That’s not to say this route isn’t without its challenges. You’re likely to be exhausted a lot of the time, and you may have to learn how to compromise on some things. However, with these tips, you should get your degree while you raise your kids.
Get the Right Support
Getting the proper support is one of the most valuable things you can do when trying to manage student and parent life simultaneously. Support for a parent in this situation comes in many different flavors and styles. For instance, it’s a good idea to have friends and family around you who can help reduce the load by babysitting or helping out with chores around the house. It’s also a good idea to look into financial support. Unfortunately, it’s hard enough to manage the budget as a parent without throwing student expenses into the mix. Check out the Going Merry college scholarships platform for insights into scholarships that make your education more affordable.
Be Hyper-Organized
As a parent, you probably already know how important it is to organize correctly. This is even more important when trying to get a degree while raising children. Make a schedule so you can fully track every minute of your day, from the times you can study, to when you need to be available to pick the kids up from school and cook dinner. It can also be helpful to use things like to-do lists and priority lists to keep you on track when you need to figure out how to move through your day. Every time you cross something off your list that you need to do, you can benefit from a quick win endorphin boost which helps to keep you motivated and focused.
Be Reasonable
One of the biggest mistakes parents make when they go back to college is setting goals they couldn’t possibly achieve. Although it’s great to shoot for the stars with your education and parenting, you can only accomplish so much. It’s important to remember you’re a human being, which means you’re going to need to ask for help sometimes, and know when to say no. Volunteering to chaperone a school trip when you should be studying might make you feel like a good parent. Still, it doesn’t help much if it leaves you stressed and agitated with your children at the end of the day. Don’t hold yourself to unrealistic standards and end up spreading yourself too thin in the process. It won’t help you or your kids to do this in the long term. JN