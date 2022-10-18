With the holidays coming up, it's time to start preparing your list of all the people you want to get gifts for this year. When it comes to shopping for the men in your life, you might want to consider getting them a fashion accessory gift that they can add to their wardrobe. Let’s face it: while some guys are great at accessorizing, a good majority of men don’t know where to find pieces to accentuate their outfits. Of course, it’s not their fault: with accessories like jewelry, silk bandanas, and bags being primarily marketed to women, many men haven’t gotten as much exposure to the different kinds of accessories that are available for them to try.
If you’ve got a man in your life who you think could benefit from the gift of a fashion accessory, we’re here to help. Read on for a list of some of the best fashion accessory gifts you can get for the special guys in your life this holiday season.
1. Men’s Rings
One of the best ways for men to inch into accessorizing is with men’s rings. They’re small but can add great style to any look. Plus, there are so many different styles of men’s rings to choose from that you male friends and family can explore, including:
Signet Rings
Signet rings became a popular accessory for men in the Middle Ages and signified essential family alliances. They typically displayed the image of a family crest. Signet rings of this period were even used to sign and seal essential letters, as it was easy to mark wax by stamping it with a signet ring. While no longer used to denote alliances or sign letters, today, men wear signet rings to showcase their style. Some signet rings come in plain silver or gold with a simple circular engraving to create visual contrast, while others are more ornately decorated and contain small jewels.
Band Rings
You might opt for a gold or silver band ring for a more straightforward style of men's rings. These types or rings may be understated, but they’re a great way to add a pop of metallic shine to a look. Band rings can also be more embellished: some come engraved with different patterns and can also be engraved with a personal saying if you're looking to get a personalized men’s ring gift for a special fella in your life.
Statement Rings
Statement rings are a great gift for guys with a bold fashion sense. You can choose from plenty of different types of statement rings. For instance, you could get them a ring crafted in the shape of their favorite animal, or engraved with the image of an important piece of art to them. Alternatively, you could get them a statement ring embedded with brightly colored jewels to add a pop of sparkle to their wardrobe. However, your favorite guy chooses to express himself, help him do it with style with a statement ring.
2. Men’s Silk Bandanas
Another great men’s accessory to give as a gift is a men’s silk bandana. Silk bandanas are a chic, comfortable accessory that men can wear in various ways. Some of the most popular ways to wear a silk bandana include:
- Around the neck, tied as an ascot
- As a headband to help hold back long hair
- Around the face to protect from excess dust when outdoors
- In the pocket of a jacket to make a standard suit look more stylish
- Around the wrist as a form of a bracelet
- Around a hat to add a pop of color to an existing ensemble
3. Men’s Bags
More often than not, men will carry their things in the same old bag until they fall apart. This holiday season, give the remarkable man in your life a stylish new bag they can use to carry their belongings with style and accessorize all of their looks. If you’re looking for a gift for a guy on the go, consider getting him a classy black weekender bag that can fit many items inside without looking like a fashion eyesore. Or, if your guy is more likely only to need to carry a few things on errands around town, get him a fun and fashionable fanny pack in a bold color that he can use to make his outfits pop.
In Conclusion
Sometimes the men in our lives can need a little help when it comes to finding the right fashion accessories. As such, stylish items like men’s rings, silk bandanas, and bags are the perfect gifts for the men in your life this holiday season to help them take their wardrobes to the next level.