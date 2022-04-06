There are some in this world who always seem to be broke. No matter how hard they try and how much they earn, they are always strapped for cash come the end of the month. They have no savings and don’t seem to think of the financial pressure that tomorrow could bring. Sound familiar? If you fall into this category, now is the time to make changes as you don’t want to be playing catch up forever. But what do you need to do to get your act together? Is it even possible to save money at the end of each week? Here’s a quick guide on money mistakes to avoid.
Never Learning to Budget
This is arguably the biggest personal finance tip and also mistake you can make when managing your money for the first time. If you are not setting boundaries on your spending, you’re more likely to spend every cent that you have. Budgeting is essential for planning for the future, and you need to lock down a savings plan. Your budget is the foundation of your financial future, and you need to respect it and maintain it properly. Ignore it and everything could come crumbling down.
Failing to Prepare
Life can be unpredictable and even the best laid plans can go wrong. Often, when we are hit with unforeseen circumstances, like a health issue or a sudden redundancy, it can have detrimental effects on our finances. When faced with these challenges, it is always good to have a back-up plan at the ready.
You should try and build up an emergency fund that contains at least 3-6 months of living expenses. If you are dealing with a situation now and you don’t have savings to fall back on, there are other options to consider. You can refinance your student loans to free up some cash every month. The application process for a student loan refinance is quick and you can spread out the costs over an extended time period. All you need to do is submit some personal and financial information and you’ll be able to customize the terms.
Other options to get your hands on quick cash include selling your life insurance policy or taking out a personal loan. Remember that the key here is to have a stash of cash ready should you be faced with a financial emergency. Even if you don’t want access to the cash right away, it’s always a good idea to know what options are available to you.
Failing to Set Financial Goals
The importance of setting and sticking to financial goals cannot be overstated. Although you may think that they are an unnecessary step in achieving financial stability, these goals will keep you focused on your savings. They will help you practice self-discipline and prevent you from making unnecessary purchases that could dent your savings. You need to give your savings plan a structure and a goal; otherwise, it will feel like you are working towards nothing. It doesn’t matter how big or small this goal is, the important part is to get started and pick one.