The Red Rocks Music Festival has been bringing chamber music to concerts in Sedona and Phoenix for more than two decades. The festival’s mission “is to educate, engage and challenge audiences through a collaboration of leading Arizona artists with world-acclaimed musicians.”
Moshe Bukshpan, executive director and founder of the festival, is also a musician and received his master’s degree in violin performance from Northern Illinois University. Seeking to fill a void after a festival in Flagstaff was discontinued, Bukshpan created the Red Rocks Music Festival in 2001 to ensure that Arizona had a reputable venue for classical music.
“In our current season, we present diverse programming, in Phoenix and Sedona, which includes chamber music, a recital with a tenor from the Metropolitan Opera, music from six centuries, ‘The Four Seasons’ by Vivaldi & Piazzolla with Maestro Shlomo Mintz, ‘Mainly Beethoven’ with pianist Inna Faliks and the jazz group Brubeck Brothers Quartet in a multi-media production,” said Bukshpan.
The Red Rocks Music Festival often features world-renowned Jewish musicians, and this month there are two such performers: Inna Faliks and Shlomo Mintz.
Inna Faliks
Inna Faliks was born in Odessa, Ukraine and although her family left when she was 10 and she never returned, she still has relatives there.
Faliks started playing the piano at 5 and was considered a “child prodigy.” She is currently reworking some of the music she had written as a child and brought out of Ukraine when her family emigrated.
She shared she was most influenced musically by “my mother, who passed away last year, and my teachers Emilio del Rosario, Ann Schein, Leon Fleisher, Gilbert Kalish and Boris Petrushansky. [Also] favorite operas, string quartets and my own wonderful students at UCLA.”
Faliks is currently professor and head of piano at the University of California, Los Angeles. While on faculty at UCLA, she was introduced to the Milken Center for Music of the American Jewish experience.
“With its [Milken Center] help, I was able to commission fascinating music and take part in wonderful projects. Ljova’s Voices, a suite for piano, and historical recordings that feature sounds of cantorial music (Gershon Sirota, the “Caruso” of Odessa), klezmer music, etc., is a powerful work of new music that’s been written for me to take me back to the city where I was born — and where, now, I may not be able to return for a very long time,” said Faliks.
“Coming out of a very “Jewish” city — Odessa — I am proud to carry the musical and cultural heritage of this city,” she continued. “Being who I am impacts everything I do as an artist, of course, because what I do is so personal and is about sharing.”
Faliks is also the founder and curator of Music/Words, an award-winning poetry-music series that she produced alongside some of the nation’s most recognized poets in performances across the U.S.
“I grew up surrounded by poetry and literature and reading a lot,” she said. “This idea, juxtaposing music with another art and joining two types of audiences for a performance that has a natural arc, emotionally, came very naturally. I enjoy presenting these types of programs immensely.”
She is also releasing a memoir, “Weight in the Fingertips,” scheduled to be published in 2023.
For her Red Rocks Music Festival appearance on Dec. 3 at Sedona Creative Life Center and Dec. 4 in Phoenix at Steele Indian School Park’s Memorial Hall, she is performing “Mainly Beethoven.”
“I care about creating a bridge between music of then and now, preserving pedestals of great music but also creating new ones,” said Faliks. “This program I am presenting also means a lot to me because juxtaposing Beethoven with something unknown and fresh is important.”
Shlomo Mintz
Shlomo Mintz was born in Moscow and when he was 2, his family immigrated to Israel. There he learned to play the violin at 3 1/2 years old. He said that his parents were his first musical influencers and then his teachers, Ilona Feher, Dorothy DeLay and Isaac Stern, who became his mentor.
Mintz is not only a performer but also a composer and, at the age of 18, he became a conductor, leading acclaimed orchestras worldwide, including the Royal Philharmonic, the NHK Symphony in Japan and the Israel Philharmonic.
“Between the three disciplines, there is a vast repertoire and a personal curiosity to discover all these works during an artist’s lifetime,” said Mintz. “There are still works left and I look forward, very much, to performing them, maybe as a conductor, as a violinist or a violist.”
He has performed various works across the world at famous music halls in Vienna, Moscow, Tokyo, Seoul, Beijing and New York. He said that although he doesn’t have a favorite work, Sibelius Violin Concerto and Shostakovich-Sonata for Viola are “so meaningful and so perfect.”
But he explained that it’s not necessarily the venue or the piece of music that provokes an outstanding performance, but multiple factors.
“You have a moment’s spark with a certain work. It’s a combination of the moment, audience, orchestra and conductor or pianist that accompanies you. It’s the moment that counts — it is a moment of inspiration. It is difficult to relate to, as to when it happens or how it happens, but there is a certain ‘click’ which brings you to a different sphere and you know without even noticing that the audience is with you,” said Mintz.
Mintz is also a co-founder of the “Violins of Hope” project together with Israeli luthier Amnon Weinstein. Violins of Hope features instruments and stories of musicians who died during the Holocaust and was on exhibit in Phoenix in February 2019. Mintz has played some of these restored instruments during concerts performed in tandem with the traveling exhibition.
“Violins of Hope is a very special project. Those are instruments that belonged to people who were deceased in concentration camps or a great story of immigration or escape during the Second World War,” said Mintz. “They carry a story and sometimes a sound, the old sound which could be transferred through generations. The atrocities of war are enormous on human beings, and we still have a ways to go until war stops completely.
“I think there is a reason for us being born and war should not be cutting our lives short. The hardship of living in any century, actually, encourages me to be helpful to others.”
Mintz will perform “The Four Seasons” by Vivaldi & Piazzolla on Dec. 10 at Sedona Performing Arts Center and Dec. 11 in Phoenix at the Madison Center for the Arts. JN
For more information, visit redrocksmusicfestival.com.