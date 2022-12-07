The city of Tucson has elected five Jewish mayors dating back to Charles Strauss, who was in office from 1883-1884. Two Jewish brothers, Isaac and Jacob Isaacson, founded the Arizona border town of Nogales. And famed lawman Wyatt Earp of Tombstone married Josephine Marcus of the Neiman-Marcus family.
These are just a few examples of the little-known Jews of the Southwest who are the subject of a documentary series by award-winning filmmaker Isaac Artenstein of Cinewest Productions. A Mexican-Jewish director, he lives in Tucson and San Diego with his wife and co-producer, Jude Artenstein. Another producer is Paula Schwartz, former director of the New Mexico Jewish Historical Society.
The “Jews of the Borderland” series on Tijuana, Santa Fe, San Diego and El Paso is complete. Still to be finished, and in need of funding, is the episode on the Jews of Arizona, Artenstein said.
“People of the Crossing: The Jews of El Paso” airs in February on PBS.
Artenstein’s projects on the Jewish experience in the Southwest feature archival footage and family memories told by present-day relatives. The films deliver new insight into an important missing piece of the narrative of the Southwest, he said.
“With the help of the Jewish History Center in Tucson [Tucson Jewish Museum & Holocaust Center], we’ve done extensive interviewing in Arizona with a lot of descendants of pioneers and people that were historically significant in Jewish Arizona,” he said.
For Artenstein, 67, the project is personal. His family migrated to Mexico in the 1920s from Poland and Turkey. His parents met in Tijuana and came to San Diego in the 1960s. Spanish is Artenstein’s first language.
“I got tired of explaining how an Artenstein like me comes from Mexico. I felt this urge to reveal that the Jewish presence is not just in New York or Los Angeles. There are wonderful, interesting Jewish communities throughout the Southwest,” he said.
Artenstein relied on Jewish history already well-documented by local historians, books and museums and the archives at the Tucson Jewish Museum & Holocaust Center, housed in the first synagogue built in the Arizona Territory in 1910.
“This documentary on Tucson is very fascinating to me because it is the one that encapsulated the magic of the Old West, especially of the border towns like Tombstone.
“There was a Jewish presence there and the cemetery actually has a Jewish section. There’s a memorial there that speaks to the relationship between the Jewish community and the native populations,” Artenstein said.
Jewish merchants also settled in the old mining towns of Bisbee and Douglas.
“The other thing I find fascinating about Arizona is that there is a direct line. You start in El Paso with the Jewish experience, then New Mexico, Arizona and California, and you find that the families in these places are related.”
In the 1830s, Solomon Spiegelberg came to America and became the first Jewish merchant to travel the Santa Fe Trail. Bringing family members to the Southwest, the Spiegelbergs opened dry goods stores in different cities that grew into department stores. “They would bring cousins from the old world or the east and start them up in business. The relationships go all across the Southwest. They’re really fascinating stories.”
Rabbis traveled on a circuit timed for the High Holidays, weddings and brit milahs, Artenstein said.
The series demonstrates the great lengths Jews went in order to preserve their traditions in a vast and sparsely populated terrain.
Much has been documented in a book called “Pioneer Jews: A New Life in the Far West” by Harriet and Fred Rochlin. It chronicles the lives, experiences and contributions of the Jewish men and women who helped shape the American frontier. Before she died at age 90, Harriet Rochlin served as an advisor on Artenstein’s film project.
The completed episodes of the documentary series include “Challah Rising in the Desert: The Jews of New Mexico.” The documentary tells the story of Conversos, who converted by force to Catholicism during the Spanish Inquisition. In the Southwest, they secretly maintained Jewish practices. The documentary also features German Jewish pioneers of the Santa Fe Trail up to the counterculture movement of the 1960s.
“To the Ends of the Earth: A Portrait of Jewish San Diego” highlights Jews arriving by wagon train and steamship starting in 1850. San Diego was a small pueblo in the remote Southwest corner of the U.S. It was the end of the line for frontier Jews in a border town that boomed.
“Tijuana Jews” is a personal exploration of this community that blended Jewish and Mexican cultures and customs in an unlikely place and time.
“I’m inspired by untold stories and being from the Southwest myself, the story of the Jewish experience really rang true with my own experience,” Artenstein said. JN
For more information or to view trailers of Artenstein’s documentary series, “Jews of the Borderlands,” visit cinewest.net.
Ellen Braunstein is a freelance writer based in Chicago.