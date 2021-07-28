“An Inconvenient Time: The Story of Ruth Ravina,” a documentary of one woman’s experience of survival, will be screened once a day Aug. 20-22 at the Phoenix Film Festival. Following each screening, there will be a live Q&A with Denny Klein, the film’s producer and director.
The festival runs for 11 days in August and screens over 300 films at Harkins Theatres Scottsdale 101.
Klein met Ruth Ravina, the subject of the film, through his daughters. When he heard her story, he wanted to put it on film. “I immediately knew that these collections of a young child were so unique and special it demanded to be filmed,” Klein said. “It was like G-d tapped me on the shoulder and said, ‘You have to do this.’”
Ravina was born two years before the Germans invaded Poland. She begins the documentary there and recounts her life story going forward. She emphasizes kindness in the documentary. “Be kind, even when it’s not comfortable to be kind. Small kindnesses saved lives,” she told Klein.
Ravina shares her story with schools and synagogues.
Now that Holocaust education has been mandated for Arizona public schools, the documentary’s filmmakers are at work developing a curriculum based on Ravina’s story. It will also be designed for online learning.
“We recognize the need for this as Arizona and several other states are now mandating Holocaust education in public schools,” said Klein. “We feel that Ruth’s story in particular will engage and enthrall student audiences who will be carrying on the memory and awareness of the Holocaust and genocide into future generations.”
Klein took six years to work on the project, compiling hours of interviews and conversations. The documentary has won awards at four film festivals and the Best U.S. Documentary award at the Los Angeles Theatrical Release Competition. JN
Tickets and passes can be purchased at phoenixfilmfestival.com.