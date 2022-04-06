April is National Sexual Assault Prevention and Awareness Month, a devastating topic that impacts all of us. According to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, one in five women in the United States have experienced completed or attempted rape during their lifetime; and nationwide, 81% of women reported experiencing some form of sexual harassment or assault in their lifetime. To help local victims of sexual assault in their recovery, Phoenix business owner and sexual assault survivor Heidi Koffman is launching a new creative healing support group for adult women survivors of sexual assault.
“Six years ago, after I was sexually assaulted, and the one thing I needed was a creative outlet for healing and a support group dedicated to women survivors of sexual assault,” Koffman, who owns Craft Nights, an arts and crafts studio located in north Phoenix, said. “I couldn’t find one easily. I’m hoping to change that with the creation of ‘Art in the Afternoon,’ a support group for adult women healing from sexual assault. We meet monthly, so we don’t feel alone and have an opportunity to heal from trauma through art and creativity.”
The first meeting of Art in the Afternoon will take place on Sunday, April 24, from 3-5:30 p.m., and all third Sundays of the month after the initial date. (The May date is May 22, and so forth.) The new monthly event takes place at Grounded32, a community center dedicated to mindfulness and creative healing, located at 13651 N. 32nd St. in Phoenix. The event is free to participate in, but donations are welcome.
“I grew up with a Jewish father and immersed in all of the holidays I still cherish today,” Koffman shared. “From that experience, I learned the importance of community, culture, love and forgiveness.”
Koffman is partnering with two local nonprofits to help propel the monthly event: Grounded32, which provides the meeting space and the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence, which will be providing pamphlets and resources for additional help survivors may need. Craft Nights and Grounded32 will be providing the art supplies for each monthly project.
“Art and creativity are a huge part of my healing and I wanted to have a space and group where creativity and healing could exist for survivors by survivors,” she said.
With the date of the first meeting coming soon, Koffman has high expectations for the future of the event.
“My hope for this group is that other women who have gone through sexual violence come together and realize they aren’t alone in their thoughts, struggles and journey to heal,” Koffman added. “And that by creating this group, friendships are formed and we create a community of healing.” JN
To RSVP for this group or for more information about this event, visit grounded32.org or e-mail info@grounded32.org.
If you have experienced sexual assault or domestic violence, help is available. Speak with someone immediately by calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE (7233) or 800-787-3224 (TTY) or by calling the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). Locally, victims can contact the Arizona Sexual and Domestic Violence Helpline at 602-279-2980 or via SMS text message at 520-720-3383 Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. with extended hours Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Of course, if in doubt, call 9-1-1. Visit acesdv.org/get-help-now for information and local resources.
Michelle Talsma Everson is an independent writer, editor and occasional public relations professional.