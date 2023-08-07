For decades, Jewish audiences have embraced “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” (colloquially known as “Joseph”), which is a popular production at Jewish summer camps and schools. Shira Epstein, professor of education at Jewish Theological Seminary in New York, in an interview with My Jewish Learning, said, “If you study, work in or support Jewish camps, youth groups, day schools or retirement homes, chances are that at some point in your lifetime, you will play a part or be forced to hold a camcorder for two hours during this telling of one of the most famed Genesis narratives.” At age 13, Epstein was cast in two different versions of the play.
Those familiar with the play are in for a unique adaptation when it comes to Peoria’s Arizona Broadway Theatre’s (ABT) production running Sept. 29 through Nov. 4. Director Ken Urso said that this is his fifth time directing “Joseph” and has always done it the traditional way but is excited to play with this new concept inspired by the movie, “Night at the Museum.”
“Joseph” is a sung-through musical, in which songs entirely replace any spoken dialogue, with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. The production contains a multitude of musical genres, including country-western, calypso, pop and rock and roll. In 1968, “Joseph” was the first collaboration of Rice and Lloyd Webber to be performed publicly.
In the traditional adaptation, the narrator leads a group of children through the tale of Joseph, who, after receiving a multicolored coat from his father, as a gift to show his affection to his favorite son, is tricked by his 11 jealous brothers and sold into slavery. The brothers tell their father, Jacob, that Joseph is dead and show him the coat they have destroyed to prove it. While imprisoned in Egypt, Jacob discovers he can interpret dreams and becomes the Pharaoh’s right-hand man when he predicts, and helps prevent, a famine. Joseph’s brothers, hearing of the prosperity in Egypt, go there and Joseph devises a test to see if his brothers have changed their ways. Convinced that they have, Joseph sends for his father and upon their reunion, Jacob returns the coat to his son, fully repaired.
In ABT’s production, the narrator takes the kids through a museum, which “justifies all the different kinds of music. When it’s the French song, they’ll be in the Renaissance exhibit. When they’re in Egypt, there’ll be an ancient Egyptian exhibit and when they’re singing the country song, it’ll be a Western exhibit,” Urso explained.
He believes that when ABT originally did the play, the first scene was set in a museum but then continued along the traditional storyline. He said for this performance, he wanted to take it a step further and do the whole thing in a museum setting.
This is Urso’s 25th year directing. He grew up in Wisconsin and started directing shows at local theaters when he was 15. He moved to New York City, got his master’s in directing, worked on shows in the city and taught at the Actors Studio Drama School, home of Bravo’s Emmy Award-winning series “Inside the Actors Studio.” He recently moved to California and is the executive producer at THTR Productions.
Urso said that sometimes he is working on more than one show at a time and the schedules overlap, so he has to fly back and forth to California, “but my schedule worked out for ‘Joseph’ and I get to be there the whole time.”
He said that “Joseph” is a magical tale to direct, albeit tricky with all the different genres of music, but his favorite part is watching the kids onstage watch the show happen in front of them.
“There’s something so beautiful about seeing professional actors tell this story to the children’s choir but then the audience gets to watch both levels of that,” said Urso.
Urso is not Jewish and growing up in a small town in Wisconsin, there weren’t many Jewish families in his community. The first time he directed “Joseph,” a Jewish actor played Jacob and asked Urso if he could incorporate some of his own Jewishness into the part, which Urso encouraged him to do and, in turn, he said he learned a lot from that actor.
“I’ve learned all of my religious studies through musicals,” he said. “I did “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Godspell” and “Joseph.” That’s where I started to learn about all the religions and the power of how different audience members can take something different away from every show. If you are a Jewish person watching the show, you’re going to take away something different from a Catholic person or someone who doesn’t practice any religion. That’s the power of theater and I think this piece specifically ties into that.” JN
For more information, visit azbroadway.org.