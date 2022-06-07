Rosalyn M. Meadow, Ph.D., describes her late husband, Stephen Troub Meadow, as “The epitome of what a human should be.” The couple, married for 55 years, raised three children together and each pursued successful careers — he as a lawyer practicing securities law and she as a professor, licensed psychologist and sex therapist for more than 40 years. For three decades, Stephen Meadow researched and began the process of writing his book titled “The Creation of the Jewish People,” a book that Rosalyn Meadow compiled and published posthumously in his honor.
“It took a lot of energy and effort, but emotionally was very restorative and helpful,” Rosalyn Meadow shared about compiling and publishing the book.
“The Creation of the Jewish People” challenges the traditional theories of the origin of the Hebrew people. “The book contends that the compiling of the Hebrew Bible stories was created by a merger of the history and practices of the clans, tribes, religious leaders and biblical authors. Their intent was to persuade the illiterate masses to adopt a system of universal law to resolve the class and ethnic conflicts among mutually hostile clans and tribes dwelling in the Land of Israel,” according to the description. “Stephen Meadow reveals how the Hebrew Bible stories united the often-hostile clans and tribes into one people following universal law and worshipping one God. Thus, former enemies would henceforth regard themselves as ‘one family,’ with the same history, laws, customs and religion.”
“Steve was my beloved husband of 55 years,” Rosalyn Meadow writes in the book’s forward message. “In addition to his ability to write this important and fascinating book, he had a great capacity for empathy, intellectual acumen and profound insight into the human condition.”
Rosalyn Meadow recalls that Stephen Meadow’s decades of research for the book included communicating with researchers, authors and professors who had studied in this subject area and attending multiple conferences. He studied Greek mythology, Middle Eastern rituals and the Holy Scriptures repeatedly. When he passed in 2019, she knew she wanted to compile his research into a book to honor his memory. It was published this year and all proceeds from the sales are being donated to the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces. “This organization is important to us because they support the brave people who help the Jewish people survive,” she explains.
Rosalyn Meadow remembers her husband as a smart, studious man — there were always copies of the top newspapers, different editions of the Holy Scriptures and hundreds of books lining his office. A graduate of Columbia Law School, his career involved service to his country, his law practice, faith and family, she shared. Her main goal right now is to spread the word about her husband’s book and accomplishments, having recently retired from her own successful practice in Phoenix. She was a licensed psychologist and diplomat in sex therapy (a certified sex therapist) for decades, in addition to being a professor of sociology at Scottsdale Community College.
“I originally had a master’s degree in history and economics — this was the 1960s, before the height of the feminist movement,” she said. “The colleges weren’t hiring faculty to teach history, so I gravitated toward teaching sociology classes that had never been taught before, including human sexuality and women’s studies.”
During this time (which Rosalyn Meadow puts in the late 60s to early 70s), her classes became so popular that the college started to receive extra funding. She recalled that Stephen Meadow created a waiver for students’ parents to sign because of the then-controversial topics. While teaching and continuing her education, she noticed many people came to her for help with their sexual and emotional problems. In her late 30s, she signed up for a Ph.D. program with Stephen Meadow’s full support. “My husband was ahead of his time; he supported me getting an education during a time when many men wouldn’t have done so,” Rosalyn Meadow said.
After earning her Ph.D., Rosalyn Meadow practiced psychology for more than 40 years. She helped those with sexual issues, trained medical professionals in human sexuality and even studied and released a book based on women’s conflicts about eating and sexuality titled “Good Girls Don’t Eat Dessert.” Through all her successes, Stephen Meadow was by her side.
Now that she has retired, her priority is spreading the word about “The Creation of the Jewish People.” “Putting together the book was a gift — it gave me purpose, focus and reminded me how much I loved him,” she said.
She notes that the book is available on Amazon, and her dream is to get it on the shelves at libraries, colleges and universities.
For more information, contact Rosalyn Meadow at rmeadowphd@gmail.com.
Michelle Talsma Everson is a freelance writer and editor based out of Phoenix.
Courtesy of amazon