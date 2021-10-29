Chaparral High School is presenting “I Never Saw Another Butterfly” for four days starting Tuesday, Nov. 9.
It is the second Holocaust-related play the school has put up since 2007, and the production is supplemented by presentations from Holocaust survivors and a mini-museum of Terezin, the concentration camp featured in the play.
“What I love about Chaparral producing this play is that Holocaust education can be done in such a variety of ways,” said Adena Astrowsky, who initiated the idea for the production.
Her three kids, including her oldest daughter, Sarah, 17, have long been interested in and participated in theatre. With Sarah graduating from Chaparral in May, Adena thought it would be special to have the school incorporate Holocaust education into its theatre program.
Adena wrote “Living among the Dead: My Grandmother’s Holocaust Survival Story of Love and Strength,” a book about her grandmother’s survival story, and is a founding member of 3GAZ, a group of third-generation descendants of Holocaust survivors. She is also a Phoenix Holocaust Association board member.
“It’s really beyond my child or my children being involved,” she said. “It’s about their friends in the theater department, at school, and our friends in the community being involved.” She wants regular community members to see “not only what’s going to be a fantastic production,” but also to connect with the play in a way that helps them learn something more about the Holocaust.
“It’s really become so distant from our everyday life,” she said. “It seems like with a blink of an eye, another decade is behind us. But the lessons from the Holocaust are obviously so relevant today.”
Ed Como, Chaparral’s theater department head, said he was completely open to producing a Holocaust-related play when Adena approached him about it, but wasn’t sure which one to go with. Adena sent him a list of possibilities, and “I Never Saw Another Butterfly” resonated most.
“The play is just really powerful,” he said. “I feel a sense of responsibility with it that I don’t always feel with every show.”
The play is only 30 minutes, which he liked. When he directed “The Diary of Anne Frank,” he had to include an intermission, which somewhat “diminished” its power, he said.
He also likes the messages of the play. “Within it, I felt there were also light moments. It wasn’t just complete darkness,” he said. “The message at the end is to try to be able to somehow move forward after something that is so horrendous.”
The play, told through the eyes of survivor Raja Englanderova, is based on the poetry and drawings created by Jewish children at the Terezin concentration camp between 1942 and 1944. Raja shares her story of living in the camp, while retaining an imaginary world filled with butterflies and flowers shared with the camp’s children.
Sarah auditioned for the play and was cast as an ensemble member.
“Being a fourth-generation Holocaust descendant, participating in this play is very important to me,” she said. “This show is a way for me to honor my great-grandmother who was also a child when the Holocaust began.” She said the play has helped her better understand her great-grandmother’s pain and experience.
Como estimates a handful of the 14 students in the production are Jewish, including Noah Hatton, 18.
Hatton said he did not grow up with a strong Jewish education, and learned a lot about the Holocaust from this play. “I didn’t know much about what actually went on in those ghettos, so it’s really interesting to learn about the poems that they wrote and how they lived.”
Acting in this play has given him more respect for Holocaust awareness, he said. “Doing this play really makes me feel a part of how those kids must have felt at the time.” It’s also made him appreciate the privilege he has. “A lot of the time we take for granted what we have,” he said.
Sarah agreed, saying the play has made her appreciate the freedoms she enjoys. “Like one of the lines from the play, which is so true now, ‘that the world is full of loveliness.’”
Sarah and Hatton said preparing to perform in “I Never Saw Another Butterfly” is a lot different from preparing for other plays they have been part of.
“In some previous shows the characters were fun or funny which allowed us to goof off, talk frequently to our friends and smile more often,” Sarah said. “That is not the case with this show.” Socializing is only before rehearsals begin. “We all feel a duty to produce the best show possible to allow the audience members to connect to our characters and understand the plight of the children from Terezin.”
Hatton agreed. “We have a lot more respect for the show itself, and it’s definitely a very different experience from the other shows that I’ve been in.”
The play will be performed Nov. 9, 10, 12 and 13 beginning with a 30-minute talk with a local Terezin Holocaust survivor, or the child of one. The play begins at 7 p.m., with time allowed for viewers to see an art installment on the Terezin concentration camp.
Adena happened to visit Terezin over the summer and took some photos herself that will be displayed, and also helped to purchase the rights from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum and the Jewish Museum in Prague for several images that children created in Terezin.
One side of the lobby will have the pictures of the concentration camp, and the other side of the lobby will have pieces of the children’s artwork, Adena said.
There will also be 1,000 butterflies made of clay and other supplies made by Cocopah Middle School and Mohave Middle School students that will be incorporated into the display.
Adena reached out to Cocopah because it is a feeder school into Chaparral, and to Mohave because it was very involved in the Phoenix Holocaust Association’s Violins of Hope program.
Como and the students involved in the play hope to perform the show again during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in Scotland next summer. Chaparral’s theatre department applied and earned the honor to attend the festival, and Como thinks “I Never Saw Another Butterfly” would be the best play to feature. JN