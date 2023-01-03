On Jan. 15, 1948, The Phoenix Jewish News became the official publication of the Jewish Community Council (the precursor to the Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix) and the newspaper for the roughly 2,000 members of the Jewish community in the area.
“What the founders may not have anticipated is that the moment each issue is published, it becomes part of a historical record. Our pages are filled with stories not only about our community and its members, but also about our relationships with the many communities with which we interact, the cities, state and nation in which we live, Jews in Israel and throughout the world,” wrote Florence “Flo” Newmark Eckstein, publisher of the Jewish News of Greater Phoenix from 1981 to 2013, in an article in the May 16, 2008 issue celebrating the paper’s 60th anniversary.
Many of the topics that fill the pages of the Jewish News today are the same as those that Eckstein described 15 years ago — and the same as when the paper launched 75 years ago.
In 1948, the four-page paper was published every month except June, July and August by the Publications Committee of the Phoenix Jewish Community Council. M.B. “Bud” Goldman, Jr. was committee chairman and his wife, Bertha, was co-chair.
Goldman and Joseph Stocker, a journalist who had worked on staff at the Oklahoma City Times and Associated Press of Denver before coming to Phoenix, became co-publishers and took over production of the paper as an independent enterprise on Dec. 31,1948. Bertha and Stocker’s wife, Ida M. Stocker, became associate editors.
“The Federation started it for a matter of months and then realized it wasn’t something they could effectively take on with whatever tiny staff they had and that’s when Bud said, ‘I can do it,’” said Eckstein.
With the new management came a new title design. Gone was the heavy block lettering; in its place was a new font and a graphic of a desert scene with mountains, cactus and the sun.
The paper would now be published bi-weekly and, for the first time, its columns would be open to advertisers — both Jewish and non-Jewish. Foodville at Seventh Ave. and McDowell Road advertised “good” roast beef for 39 cents a pound, Carnation milk for 23 cents for “2 tall cans” and “strictly fresh” grade A eggs for 55 cents a dozen.
Goldman created the paper from his garage at 528 W. Granada Road in Phoenix. “My father was very good friends with Bud Goldman and my dad and I used to visit very often,” said Eckstein. “I have vivid memories of them talking about the paper and what his garage looked like, that’s where he did all the work — except for the printing.”
Eckstein’s father, Cecil Newmark, managed the Phoenix branch of the American News Co., a magazine distributing agency. Her mother, Pearl Newmark, worked part-time as a legal secretary while raising the couple’s three children: Flo, Diane and Steve.
In 1955, Cecil was transferred to Denver to manage the company’s Colorado branch. Eighteen months later, the company was sold and Cecil needed to find a job.
“We came back to Phoenix because that had been our home for many years. Our friend, Bud Goldman, ran Jewish News at that time out of his garage. He encouraged Cecil to buy the paper. So, we thought we’d try it,” said the late Pearl Newmark in a piece in the May 16, 2008 issue.
On Oct. 28, 1960, Cecil Newmark was added to the masthead as the managing editor and in 1961, he purchased the paper from his friend Goldman and moved into an office on Roosevelt St. in downtown Phoenix. Pearl became associate editor.
“When my parents ran it — it was really mom and pop — they were the only full-time people,” said Eckstein. “Mother was the editor and bookkeeper, and my father was the publisher and ad salesperson. They had one secretarial person that did support stuff and a few part-time writers including Leni (Reiss).”
Eckstein was working for Jewish Family & Children’s Service (JFCS) in Phoenix, starting as a secretary in 1965. She went to part-time after sons Michael and Tim were born and earned her master’s in social work at Arizona State University. When she returned full-time to JFCS she worked in geriatrics and immigration, helping refugees, many from the former Soviet Union, to settle into the Greater Phoenix area. “It was very rewarding,” she said.
At 75, Newmark was looking to retire, so Eckstein and her husband, Paul, an attorney, decided to buy the paper from her parents in 1981.
“Paul, who was the editor of our high school newspaper, and I decided it would be a fun opportunity for us, so we bought the paper from my parents, and I became the publisher,” said Eckstein. The couple were classmates at West High School in Phoenix.
The paper was renamed Jewish News of Greater Phoenix and Eckstein changed the frequency to weekly because “news happens every week.” She also started special sections including arts and culture, families, education, weddings, holiday planning, bar/bat mitzvahs and summer camps. In 1988, she published the first community directory — a comprehensive guide of Jewish resources that continues to be published annually.
“In 1996, we were one of the first Jewish community newspapers to launch a website. I’m very proud of that,” said Eckstein. “One of my goals was to take the paper from a ‘mom and pop’ to a full-fledged small business and I feel I succeeded in that.”
Prior to the website and producing the paper digitally, the typewritten stories would have to be sent to an outside company for typesetting. After the proofed and corrected typeset pages were returned, they would have to be pasted on large boards.
“It was laborious. We had big boards that we pasted the stories on then we would put them in the trunk of our car and drive them to the printer,” said Eckstein. “The printer would make a photographic image, make plates from that and put them on the giant press. I would be at the printers every Tuesday morning looking at the pages as they came off the press, making sure everything looked OK.”
Eckstein said that her mother taught her everything she knew about editing and she learned the paste-up process by looking over people’s shoulders. Her father taught her how to use a proportion wheel, essentially a circular slide rule used to figure the percentage a photograph needed to be enlarged or reduced to fit the allotted space.
“Mother stayed on as editor for a couple of years after Paul and I bought the paper but then she left to become the first executive director of the Arizona Jewish Historical Society. That was pretty awesome,” said Eckstein. “If she could see what came of that today, it would be incredible.”
Her father also stayed on with the paper doing ad sales for five years until he developed health problems. “I told him he was the best salesperson we ever had, although I wouldn’t tell that to the other salespeople,” she said.
Eckstein’s brother, Steve, wrote a teen column when he was a teenager, and her sons and nieces would help during the summers delivering the papers to newsstands around town. Her sister, Diane, who was a social worker, never worked at the paper but at JFCS for several years after Eckstein had left the organization.
“We were a family business from 1961 to 2013, when Jaime bought it,” said Eckstein.
Jaime Roberts and Jeffrey Stern bought the newspaper from the Ecksteins on April 1, 2013. Then on July 15, 2016, they donated the entire enterprise to the Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Phoenix, which committed itself to maintaining Jewish News for the community’s benefit.
“I have this profound gratitude, first for Jaime and then for Rich [Kasper], Rich [Solomon] and the board of the Foundation for making the commitment to keep it going,” said Eckstein. “They expressed to me how they valued it and how important it is for our community.”
Kasper is the CEO of the Center for Jewish Philanthropy of Greater Phoenix (CJP). CJP was created in March 2021 when the Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Phoenix and the Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix integrated. Solomon is the general manager of the Jewish News.
Eckstein also expressed gratitude for the things she learned over the years from readers and community leaders, especially about viewpoints that were different from her own. She shared that she was much more open minded after 32 years as a community newspaper publisher.
“Every community needs a newspaper,” she said. “An effective form of communication that is well researched, accurate and timely and is a cheerleader when it comes to editorial opinion — and offers criticism as necessary. There’s a Jewish perspective that only the Jewish News can provide.” JN
Jewish News is published by the Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Phoenix, a component of the Center for Jewish Philanthropy of Greater Phoenix.