Working as a teacher in the Wilson Elementary School District in south Phoenix in 2012, Michelle Worley faced students dealing with homelessness, frequent lockdowns and transient activity around the school. It became challenging for her to keep working in that environment and one day, during her lunch break, she came across a job listing at the School of Rock in Scottsdale.
“I saw an opportunity,” said Worley. “Megan and Shane [Baskerville] had gotten this location going and were looking for somebody to run it so they could open up the other locations — they had time frames they were operating under.”
It’s been 10 years since she became studio coordinator, and now general manager, of School of Rock in Scottsdale. The Baskervilles went on to open additional locations in Ahwatukee, Gilbert and Goodyear. They were poised to open a school in the Arcadia area when COVID-19 hit. The pandemic also forced them to close the Ahwatukee location. “Our student population decreased so much, we couldn’t maintain it and keep the other three locations going,” said Worley.
The Baskervilles then decided to pursue their dream of becoming country and folk rock singers, so they moved to Nashville. The corporate office put the franchise up for sale and Amy and Patrick Peck purchased the Scottsdale and Gilbert locations (the Peck family took classes at School of Rock in Gilbert). The Pecks took possession of the schools in December 2021. Another individual purchased the Goodyear location.
Worley comes from a long line of musicians; her mother taught her to play the piano at a young age. Growing up, her family belonged to Congregation Beth Israel, “but it was called Temple Beth Israel then and it was in Phoenix,” Worley recalled.
“I joined the choir there and Cantor Richards, who was the cantor at the time, told me I had a knack for music,” remembered Worley. “He gave me a guitar and I started playing for the choir and junior choir and really enjoyed that. I also played the double bass in the orchestra through elementary, junior high and high school. It was one of my passions — the big upright bass.”
She tried translating her skills to the electric bass guitar but it didn’t work, so she went through the adult program at School of Rock to learn how to play. She has realized over the years of working there, the many ways to “look” at music and describes the School of Rock method as “an immersion style” of teaching.
“We put the instrument in the student’s hands and then we show them where to put their fingers and we say, ‘Play this note, now play this other note, now play these two notes back and forth,’ and then we sing a song with it,” said Worley. “We show them a really simple four- or five-chord song so they can have success with an actual song from the very beginning. We don’t put it into a sheet music format right away because it’s not exciting for them.”
She explained that when she was younger and would perform in choir when everyone hit the note right, it would make the hair on her arm stand up.
“It would just get me emotional and I would emote through the music,” said Worley. “We want the kids to have that joy throughout their life. We want to excite them and get them to understand how their instrument works and then we go backward. Like, you just played a C minor arpeggio; let me explain what that means and what that looks like on the sheet music. It gives them a tool rather than something they’re forced to ingest.”
Worley’s two sons enjoyed taking classes at School of Rock and are involved at Temple Emanuel of Tempe, where the family are members and the boys had their bar mitzvahs. They are close in age and both graduated from high school during the pandemic.
“It was a challenge during COVID-19 to continue to stay involved and connect with our temple family spiritually, but we did a lot of really fun things,” she said. “I think my favorite was our ‘bageling.’ We were bageling everybody — I think I got bageled three times.”
Temple Emanuel’s board started a “bageling chain” to maintain a sense of community after months of being separated by COVID-19. Members would surprise each other with bagels and a cheerful note as a fun way to keep connected.
Worley enjoys her “wonderful, colorful community” at Temple Emanuel and the “community of like-minded parents and families” at School of Rock.
“I’ve watched a lot of kids grow and overcome some really intense fears,” she said. “The anxiety from a 7 year old that can’t walk into a rehearsal space without her mom, becoming a 16 year old who can stand on a stage in front of other people and very eloquently state her feelings about a song before she sings.”
Worley is excited that the Pecks have purchased the franchise and signed letters of intent for a new space. “We are currently in the works to open that location in Arcadia. That’s coming soon,” she shared. “We have so many families that travel from that area; now we can expand our army of rockers and have more students getting the music education they want.” JN
For more information, visit schoolofrock.com/locations/Scottsdale.