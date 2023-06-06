Matchmaking is an ancient tradition in Jewish culture, first recorded in the Torah. On May 3, Netflix turned the spotlight onto that tradition, known as shidduch in the Orthodox world, with the premier of “Jewish Matchmaking.”
The show follows matchmaker Aleeza Ben Shalom as she modifies the Orthodox model to help Jewish singles — Orthodox, Conservative and Reform, as well as secular — find their forever partner. Over the past 15 years, Ben Shalom has successfully led more than 200 Jewish singles to engagement.
Scottsdale sisters Ophir and Tav Gross, willing to try things the “old-fashioned way,” appear in episodes six and eight, respectively, of the new reality show.
The Gross family are members of Congregation Beth Tefillah in Scottsdale and Ophir, 30, attended the Phoenix Hebrew Academy and the now-closed Jess Schwartz Jewish Community High School. Tav, 24, went to Pardes Jewish Day School in Scottsdale and then graduated from Chaparral High School. She just completed her master’s and, after an internship and passing a board exam, will become a registered dietitian in 2024.
Their Israeli mother, Avital (Tali) Gross, also known as Morah Tali, has been a Hebrew teacher at Pardes Jewish Day School for 20 years. “I feel like she’s probably taught half of the community’s children at one point,” joked Ophir. “We’re so rooted in the community.”
In March 2022, Ophir was on a Facebook singles group page when she saw a post that the new Netflix show was accepting casting applications. After researching whether the person who created the post and the company she worked for were legitimate, Ophir applied.
“They asked a few questions, asked for a bio and asked me to submit some pictures and my social media profiles,” she said. “So, I did all that and about a month went by and I didn’t hear anything.”
A real estate agent (Ophir writes a monthly column for Jewish News’ Home Services special section), Ophir saw a California number come through on her phone and, thinking it was from a listing agent, she answered. Instead, it was a call from the casting company.
That phone interview lasted for over an hour; she made it to round two and an additional phone interview. After that, she did a video interview “to make sure I was suitable for TV,” she said.
The show called her back and informed her she had made it back to the final round and she would need to do a psychological screening. “I did that. and they were like, ‘You’re approved, everything looks good.’” said Ophir. “They told me, ‘We’re probably going to be filming in the summertime. We’ll keep you updated.’”
The sisters were in Israel, where they go most summers to visit family in Afula, when Ophir received an email telling her that they were getting close to starting filming and wanted her to connect with the matchmaker.
Through correspondence with Ben Shalom, Ophir discovered that she was only a 30-minute car ride from where her home is in Israel, so instead of doing a video call they agreed to meet at the matchmaker’s house.
“I decided to bring my mother and my two sisters with me to her house because it’s not every day that you meet a matchmaker,” said Ophir. “She was so sweet, welcoming and warm. We were talking a little bit and then she turned to my two sisters and said, ‘How would you two like to be on the show also?’”
Roni, the middle sister, immediately declined the offer.
“Ophir is the most extroverted. She is made for this kind of stuff. She is the oldest, the protector and the go getter and Roni and I are a little shyer,” said Tav. “I was nervous but thinking, ‘What are the odds that Hashem would bring us in this situation and this opportunity?’ So, I said yes.”
Three weeks after that meeting, Tav was filming her segment in Tel Aviv; Ophir followed in August 2022, filming in Miami. At the time of this interview, neither was free to discuss the show’s outcome.
Both the sisters shared that they had never been in a relationship where they felt the guy could be “the one” and they talked about what they were looking for in a partner.
“Tav and I grew up very traditional and Israeli,” said Ophir, “So, both of us would prefer to be with someone who’s also a little bit more traditional and does Shabbat dinner.”
“I would say we are very deep in the culture and the tradition — and Israel in general,” added Tav.
Ben Shalom matched Tav with Noah Del Monte, 25, an Israeli army veteran and diplomat’s son from Italy who now lives in Israel.
Tav and Del Monte’s first date took place at Ben Shalom’s home and their second date was at a restaurant/bar. She was surprised by how genuine and authentic the whole experience was.
“I truly met Noah for the first time on camera; they got our real reaction,” she said. “They were not telling us to say certain things, maybe they would prompt a question if they thought it was awkward, but it was never you need to say this or that.”
“I couldn’t agree more. It was just natural, authentic and organic conversation,” said Ophir.
“It was Noah and I talking for about two hours, and they stood around and filmed. I was wondering when they would tell us to stop because we just kept going and going.”
Ophir was matched with Noah Dreyfuss, a divorced, 36-year-old investment advisor who used to reside in Israel. During Ophir’s filming, it was mentioned onscreen that she and Tav had both been matched with men named Noah.
“It was hilarious, like, what are the odds?” she said. “They didn’t include that in the show’s final cut, but it was funny. I’m surprised that they didn’t mention we were sisters.”
She said it didn’t take long for people on social media to figure out their connection and all the messages have been positive, which is unusual for reality shows.
When Ophir’s episode aired, she was in Miami for her uncle’s 97th birthday and then flew to Toronto for a wedding, so she wasn’t paying much attention to social media.
“All of this is happening and my social media is blowing up — I’ve been getting so many messages,” she said. “So much love and support and a lot of questions about the process, how it happened and how I stumbled upon it — things like that.”
Tav said that she is having a similar positive experience. “A lot of old friends and people in the community are reaching out to me, like some of the rebbetzins at Chabad. It’s been great.”
Ophir still marvels at how it all happened and is happy to represent the Jewish community on a show that is being viewed internationally. “I think in Australia, it was like number four most trending (show) and in Israel, it was like number two most trending,” she said. “It’s getting a lot of exposure and I feel honored to represent our community in a positive way and show people that Jews are amazing.”
“I loved how Netflix showed the culture in Israel and kept in where I said that I was half Yemenite and spoke about my mom’s family in Afula and that she’s the only one in the U.S.,” said Tav. “I enjoyed how they included that Ophir grew up Modern Orthodox and she knows all these things about Judaism. I like how there are different levels (of Judaism) showcased. I admit I had a great time. Overall, it was a lot of fun.”
And when asked if they would want to return if the show gets picked up for a second season, they both had very different answers.
“It depends. That’s my answer,” said Tav.
“I would be very happy to be on the show again or even a spin-off — a Gross sisters’ show,” said Ophir. “I am open to all opportunities.”
“I told you Ophir is made for this,” added Tav. JN
