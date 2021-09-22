A growing number of Arizona elected officials and political hopefuls are likening mask requirements and/or COVID vaccines to Nazi Germany or the Holocaust. The statements follow a string of others made by national pundits and politicians.
Many local Jewish community leaders and members are concerned and say they are doing their best to combat the rhetoric.
Marc Krell, associate regional director of the Anti-Defamation League of Arizona, said comparing vaccine or mask mandates aimed at ending the COVID-19 pandemic to Nazi Germany trivializes the Holocaust and diminishes the trauma of victims and survivors.
“These types of comparisons actually distract and deter society from addressing the root causes of the Holocaust and making sure that it never happens again,” he said. “As ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt has said, ‘We need our elected leaders to be just that — leaders — not enablers and certainly not proponents of this offensive rhetoric.’”
ADL Arizona and the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Phoenix have been working together to confront politicians directly, condemning the comparisons and demanding apologies.
ADL has also asked the organizations or employers of the person making such statements to review their community guidelines or codes of ethics to see if there was a violation of these rules.
Paul Rockower, executive director of JCRC, said the organization will “not tolerate the utterly inappropriate use of Holocaust imagery or Holocaust comparisons to current issues surrounding COVID, including mask usage and vaccinations.”
But it isn’t stopping the damage.
Phoenix Holocaust survivor, Marion Weinzweig, 80, is frightened.
“It’s just so stupid — so scary — that people actually believe them. All of the United States is starting to get scary for me.”
Another survivor, Rise Stillman, 91, said it is unbelievable that anybody would compare COVID precautions to the Holocaust.
“There simply is no comparison,” Stillman said. “The Nazis were taking lives and killing people and the government here is trying to save lives and save people from having to go to a hospital.”
On Aug. 9, Kellie Ward, chair of Arizona’s Republican party, retweeted a message that reads, “What’s the difference between vaccine papers and a yellow star? 82 years. We are increasingly living under national socialism. Stop Medical Apartheid.” Ward’s own tweet said, “Exactly. #WakeUpAmerica.”
State Sen. Kelly Townsend, R-Mesa, tweeted an image Sept. 12 of a Nazi flag with a caption that reads, “If you’re vaccinated but you’re complaining about the unvaccinated then what you’re really saying is that you don’t think the vaccines work.”
On. Sept. 10, Kim Fisher, a Deer Valley Unified School District board member, reposted a message on Instagram: “If you’ve ever wondered whether you would have complied during 1930’s Germany, now you know.”
On Sept. 6, Rep. John Filmore, R-Apache-Junction, told a crowd during a rally at the state capitol that the wearing of masks was like the tattooing of Holocaust victims.
“It’s reminiscent of the 1930s in Germany, when people on their own bodies were tattooed,” Fillmore told the crowd.
Michael Beyo, CEO of the East Valley Jewish Community Center, released a statement in response to Fillmore’s comments, calling his comparison “unacceptable.” Beyo invited Fillmore to participate in the EVJCC’s Holocaust lectures, classes and exhibits.
Beyo, the grandson of Holocaust survivors, said he and his siblings are the only living relatives of his grandparents’ families.
“I grew up amongst many survivors with their numbers tattooed on their arms that I would see every morning in shul while they wrapped their tefillin on,” he said. “I am that person that has been violently attacked verbally and physically numerous times because I am a proud Jew, and as one, I wear my kippah.”
Linking mask requirements and/or vaccine mandates to the Holocaust is insulting to the memory of Jews and non-Jews who perished at the hands of the Nazi regime, he said.
“The star that my grandmother wore and that is still in my family was to target her for death. The J stamped on her ID documents was to target her for death. The comparison (even when done by Jews) is antisemitic.”
While Filmore has since apologized for using a “bad analogy” and said, according to the Arizona Republic, that he never meant “to denigrate or belittle the atrocities of what happened in the Holocaust,” others are doubling down.
Ward did not respond to a request for comment. Townsend told the Anti-Defamation League, in response to sharp criticism, to “learn your history.” She, too, did not respond to a request for comment.
In an emailed statement, Fisher told Jewish News she can understand why “some in the Jewish community may not feel it is the same and in many ways it is not.” But, she said, “that is because we have not yet seen the end of this and we have seen the atrocities that were done to the Jewish people.” She said she can’t stand by as parents’ rights are being “taken” and “people are forced to take experimental vaccinations.”
She hopes the Jewish community “would understand that I am in no way diminishing what atrocities they faced. I just do not want history to repeat itself and the government is going down that path again.”
She fears the media, which she said she doesn’t trust, is “conditioning a separation” of the vaccinated and the unvaccinated. In her email to Jewish News, she suggested, without citing any evidence, that some kind of concentration camp could lie ahead for those who have not chosen to get vaccinated.
“What is next? Camps for those who have not taken the vaccination? Camps for those who will not comply? What punishments will they face? Will the government tell them it is for their own good? Will they be lied to only to find they are separated from their family members? Will the children be taken?”
Janice Friebaum, vice president of the Phoenix Holocaust Association, said the comparisons being made to the Holocaust and 1930s Germany are painful for survivors and their descendants, like her.
“This is personal for us,” she said. “Our lived life stories are essentially being used to score political points, and that doesn’t feel good.”
It belittles what happened, she said. “And regardless of what side of the political spectrum we’re on, we know that requiring masks and vaccines is not akin to a yellow star of David on our clothing. We know that more than anyone.”
Civia Tamarkin, president of the National Council of Jewish Women Arizona, said it is hypocritical that politicians who articulate their support and loyalty to Israel are not speaking out against members of their own party who are making these kinds of comparisons.
It is “deplorable” for people to use Judaism and the Holocaust for their political gain, she said.
Alexander Alvarez, a professor of criminology and criminal justice at Northern Arizona University, said comparisons to the Holocaust are trying to portray a sense of being unfairly victimized, “and it is absolutely, completely inappropriate.”
Sharing these ideas paired with imagery of swastikas is reckless, he said.
“Having some of these images connected to vaccines, public health issues — the consequences of that are that it continues to spread misinformation, and it changes what we understand about what the Nazis actually stood for and the policies that they pursued.”
On Sept. 9, a Jewish Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Ohio, Josh Mandel, compared government vaccination efforts to Nazi Germany.
“I call on my fellow Americans: Do not comply,” he said. “Do not comply with the tyranny, and when the Gestapo show up at your front door, you know what to do.”
The ADL released a statement on Twitter Sept. 10, calling on Mandel to apologize. Mandel responded by calling Greenblatt a “kapo,” a term denoting Jews who were coerced into working with the Nazis during the Holocaust.
Rabbi Dr. Shmuly Yanklowitz, president and dean of Valley Beit Midrash, said antisemitism comes from both ends of the political spectrum. “The right is often complicit in defending the far-right white supremacists and the left is often complicit in defending the antisemitism emerging from far-left circles,” he said. “Stopping hate starts with each of us being honest and taking responsibility.”
Arizona Jews for Justice, a program of VBM, tries to call out antisemitism from across the political spectrum and has “developed many dialogue programs to foster deeper understanding and respect.”
Weinzweig said she wants to see Jews come together and march in the streets.
“We don’t do enough,” she said. “You have to educate them. You have to call them out. And if that doesn’t help, which it doesn’t seem to, you have to have gentile people on your side, too, and go out there and march and make a big deal about every little thing that comes out.”
Stillman hopes that people who make these kinds of comments and agree with them are in the minority, but she isn’t certain.
“I would hope so,” she said. “We know what is happening, but I still have faith in the country.” JN