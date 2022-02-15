At the beginning of 2020, the Phoenix Holocaust Association (PHA) brought the “Holocaust by Bullets” (HBB) exhibition to the Greater Phoenix area. Based on the work of Father Patrick Desbois and his organization, Yahad-In Unum, the exhibit showcases the painstaking research needed to identify and document the murders of more than 2 million Jews and Roma in the former Soviet Union at 2,700 execution sites in 11 countries by the Nazi killing units. In 2020, HBB was open for six weeks at the Burton Barr Central Library and Arizona Capitol Museum in Phoenix. As soon as the exhibition moved to the Noble Library on the Tempe campus of Arizona State University (ASU), the pandemic began.
“We were supposed to open on Monday when the kids came back from spring break. It never opened and nobody ever saw it at the Noble Library,” said Sheryl Bronkesh, president of the Phoenix Holocaust Association. “It was heartbreaking. I don’t think it was until July of 2020 that we broke it down and shipped it back because we kept thinking the university would open again.”
PHA planned to bring Father Desbois back in the spring of 2021 and when COVID continued, the date kept getting pushed back. “We realized that it was crazy to plan it (for 2021) so we delayed another year and then Omicron hit,” said Bronkesh.
Finally, Valley residents will get the chance to see “Holocaust by Bullets 10 Years of Investigation” at ASU, during its run at the Hayden Library from Feb. 27 through April 17 but there are some limitations. “The only time the public will be allowed in to see the exhibit are the two times we set up for docent tours,” said Bronkesh. “That’s Sunday afternoons for two hours (1-3 p.m.) and Monday evenings for two hours (5-7 p.m.). Other than that, it’s only open to ASU students. I have my fingers crossed that that’s going to change.” ASU students will be able to visit the exhibit any hours the library is open.
The kick-off event on Feb. 27 at 3 p.m. is open to the public and features keynote speaker Rachael Cerrotti, an award-winning author, photographer, educator and audio producer who will share her work exploring the intergenerational impact of war and the inheritance of memory.
Bronkesh said that she discovered Cerrotti’s podcast, “We Share the Same Sky,” several years ago and thought it was the “best podcast ever.” Cerrotti launched her narrative podcast in 2019, and in it she shares the story of her decade-long journey to retrace her grandmother’s Holocaust survival story. In 2021, she published her memoir under the same title.
As its inaugural Storyteller in Residence, Cerrotti also produces and co-hosts the monthly podcast from the USC Shoah Foundation, “The Memory Generation,” with Stephen D. Smith, executive director emeritus of the foundation. This podcast explores the testimonies that Steven Spielberg began collecting in 1994 when he started the Visual History Archive, in addition to interviews with survivors and witnesses of other genocides.
Cerrotti started working with the Shoah Foundation after Smith found her work on Instagram.
In addition to researching her grandmother’s journey, she was working on a portrait series, “Welcome to Widowhood,” that tells the stories of women under 40 who had lost their partners. Cerrotti became a widow herself at 27 when her husband died suddenly in 2016.
“There was some stuff circulating online about my work and he (Smith) saw these two bodies of work I was doing and how young I was and he was like, ‘Who’s this girl who talks about death so eloquently,’” said Cerrotti. “So he reached out to me and asked, ‘Is your grandmother in the Shoah Foundation archive,’ and I replied, ‘Yeah, I think she was interviewed by Spielberg at some point,’ and then a few minutes later I had a four and a half hour testimony of hers.”
She kept in touch with Smith and in 2018, she pitched her idea for “We Share the Same Sky” to the Shoah Foundation and received funding to launch the project. After the podcast did well, she transitioned into a consulting position as a creative director doing storytelling with the archives and that turned into the fellowship position she holds today.
“I believe in the work that they do so much, so It’s been a huge pleasure not just to work with my grandmother’s story in a larger capacity, but also to get to work with other people’s family history,” shares Cerrotti. “I’ve learned so much from their archives and not just Holocaust history, but everything else that they do. It’s been a really beautiful relationship over these past many years.”
Cerrotti believes it was a creative decision to invite her to be the keynote speaker because her story is so different from HBB.
“I’ve been very aware of Father Desbois and all of his work and it’s incredible,” she said. “To be asked to take some time and think about how the work he’s doing connects with the work that I’ve been doing. It’s been an exercise for me to pay attention to different things, to be encouraged to make connections that no one’s asked me to make before and I really appreciate the opportunity.”
Other events scheduled include a Holocaust Educators Conference in conjunction with the Bureau of Jewish Education (BJE), a concert by the Phoenix Boys Choir, a Klezmer concert and Father Desbois as the featured speaker for the 10th Annual Genocide Awareness Week when it begins on April 4 at ASU. JN
For a complete listing of events, visit holocaustbybulletsaz.com.