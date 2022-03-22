The annual Genocide Awareness Week (GAW) will kick off its 10th anniversary at a new location: Arizona State University in Tempe. GAW was previously held at Scottsdale Community College (SCC).
The state’s three universities (ASU, Northern Arizona University and the University of Arizona), Phoenix Holocaust Association and the Rosenbluth Family Charitable Foundation are bringing GAW to the ASU Tempe campus the week of April 4-9, 2022.
John Liffiton founded, planned and implemented the annual week-long genocide conference every April for the last nine years at SCC. He retired in 2021 after more than 20 years as an English research and composition professor.
In 2018, Liffiton felt that GAW had outgrown the venue at SCC and he wanted it to go somewhere bigger where it could be sustainable. He approached Dr. Hava Tirosh-Samuelson – director of Jewish Studies at ASU and Volker Benkert, assistant professor and School of Historical, Philosophical and Religious Studies (SHPRS) faculty – about the idea. That started the ball rolling to move GAW to ASU.
To have continuity and because of all the connections with organizations he has curated over the year, Liffiton was hired as a consultant for ASU this year and will remain on the board for the event moving forward.
The keynote speaker for GAW, sponsored by the Phoenix Holocaust Association, is Father Patrick Desbois. Father Desbois is an author, Georgetown University professor, historian, forensic detective and world-renowned human-rights activist. Desbois and his organization, Yahad-In Unum, have identified and documented the murders of more than 2 million Jews and Roma in the former Soviet Union at 3,100 execution sites in 8 countries by the Nazi killing units.
“Father Desbois’ grandfather was a resistance fighter in France and he got captured in World War II. That is how he got involved in his work,” said Sheryl Bronkesh, president of the Phoenix Holocaust Association. Desbois’ grandfather wouldn’t talk about his experience as a prisoner of war in Ukraine, only telling his grandson that “others had it worse.” It wasn’t until Desbois became a priest and visited Ukraine that he uncovered what his grandfather was referring to. “His grandfather saw Jews from the town who had gotten marched into the woods right past the barracks where he was a prisoner – and that’s how this whole thing started,” added Bronkesh. Desbois has dedicated his life to fighting the bigotry that fuels genocide and to bridging the divide between faiths.
Desbois’ lecture, “Holocaust by Bullets and Relevance to Modern Genocides,” will be on Monday, April 4, at 6:30 p.m. at the Memorial Union at ASU and streamed online through Zoom. His talk is complemented by an exhibition, “Holocaust by Bullets,” currently on display at ASU’s Hayden Library.
All of the presentations during GAW will be available in person and livestreamed except for the FBI’s Civil and Human Rights Workshop on Friday, April 8, from 9:05 a.m. to 12:05 p.m. Liffiton encourages clerics and rabbis in the area to attend because the FBI agents will present case studies on hate crimes and human rights violations.
The online presence allows GAW to reach an audience beyond ASU, although ASU is a large audience unto itself. “There are 55,000 students here on the Tempe campus, so there isn’t another place in Arizona that’s as busy,” said Benkert, “And the Hayden Library is a place where on weekends, I think about 5,000 people go through the building but on a busy weekday it’s like 12,000 people. They all have to go through the entrance hall and for us it’s a way to bring the exhibition, to bring this topic, in front of a whole lot of people.”
People entering the library will walk by the entrance to “Holocaust by Bullets,” and Benkert encourages the students to stop and take the time to visit the exhibit. “Once you step into it, the busyness of the hallway and all the other things start to fade a little bit. And then you are in the exhibition and learning about the Holocaust.”
GAW seeks to address how we, as a global society, confront violent actions and current and ongoing threats of genocide and related mass atrocity crimes throughout the world, while also looking to the past for guidance and to honor those affected by genocide. It annually features speakers recounting and analyzing genocidal periods in world history through survivor accounts, academic discussions led by experts, author presentations and talks by humanitarians and activists engaged in the struggle to end human suffering.
Other speakers during GAW include Ambassador Michaela Küchler, outgoing president of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance; Naomi Kikoler, director of the Simon-Skjodt Center for the Prevention of Genocide at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum; Jan Grabowski, professor of history at the University of Ottawa and a fellow of the Royal Society of Canada; and ambassador and ASU Professor Clint Williamson.
Erica May, manager of marketing and communication at SHPRS, is excited to meet the speakers in person and thank them for their research and for attending GAW. She states that the event is timely with the current conflict in Ukraine.
“I think the public and students all have an idea of genocide but often we just think of the Holocaust. There have been genocides in a lot of different countries with different names and different populations,” said May. “I would like to see the research on those different countries and the people affected. We’re not taught about the Armenian genocide in school.” She’s looking forward to attending the presentations and learning more about genocide and its complex history around the world.
Liffiton said they have already started working on the 2023 and 2024 conferences. “Not only will it be sustainable because of the generous donors and the groups with whom we are working now, but it’s also going to grow,” said Liffiton. “What a great way for me to end my career, to have it go to ASU. It’s the largest genocide conference in North America but I predict that it will be the preeminent conference in the world.” JN
All events for GAW are open to the public and free to attend. To see the full schedule, visit shprs.asu.edu/GAW2022. The “Holocaust by Bullets” exhibit is open through April 17, 2022. For more information, visit holocaustbybulletsphoenix.com.