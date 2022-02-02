Bringing great Jewish film to moviegoers has been the mission of the Greater Phoenix Jewish Film Festival for more than a quarter of a century. Yet, for the second consecutive year, COVID-19 is the culprit and why the popular film festival will be held virtually in the comfort and safety of one’s homes and not in person at local movie theaters.
Running from Feb. 10 through Feb. 27, 2022, the film festival – regardless of its format – is a mainstay in the arts and cultural community of the Valley, presenting international films that delve into Jewish traditions, culture and history.
“The Greater Phoenix Jewish Film Festival is an important cultural event for the greater Phoenix area, and, now because the festival is virtual, it can bring awareness of the diversity and richness of the Jewish culture to all of Arizona,” said Sue Adatto, the GPJFF’s co-executive director.
The variety of Jewish films being shown this year is extraordinary: comedies, dramas, documentaries, short films and even a six-part television miniseries. Hundreds of films are evaluated each year by the festival’s screening committee, starting immediately after completing the preceding year’s festival. Then, three area screening committees view the top 50-60 finalists. From these, the final slate of 30 films best representing the GPJFF’s mission of showcasing Jewish life, culture and history from around the world is selected. In addition to America and Israel, films hail from such far-flung locations as Portugal, Norway, Switzerland and Brazil this year.
Safety has been at the forefront of the GPJFF’s every move over the last two years of the pandemic. Board meetings were conducted via Zoom and special screenings successfully took place virtually throughout the year.
The festival board agreed that the risks of lines and close seating that are part of the in-person festival experience were too great regarding audience safety.
“Many members of our audience are older and therefore are at greater risk from COVID. Now, with the Omicron variant, we are truly glad we made this decision,” said Tricia Beran, the GPJFF’s co-executive director.
“While we miss the vibrant atmosphere of experiencing the festival together, we know we will offer this again when it is safer. And we are hoping that those who missed the social aspect last year will consider enjoying our films in small viewing parties in their homes.”
New this year for the festival is a change in viewing hours, which allows greater flexibility. Films can be viewed for an entire three calendar days from the date the film is scheduled. So if a film starts on Thursday, Feb. 10, one can start viewing at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday and continue until 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12.
In addition to individual tickets and the Festival Pass option, the GPJFF has added a Flex Pass for households to view six films at a discounted rate.
Via just about any device, computer or Smart TV, audiences can travel from the mountainside cliffs of Majorca to the cobblestone streets of Paris and to the boisterous shuks of Israel. There is something to see and enjoy for everyone at the festival.
Some of this year’s top festival films include:
“TIGER WITHIN” - Ed Asner stars in this tender story about the unlikely friendship between a Holocaust survivor and a homeless teen runaway, sparking larger questions of fear, forgiveness and healing.
“LOVE AND MAZEL TOV“ - A warm-hearted love story, “Love and Mazel Tov” follows the romance between Anne, a Jewish bookstore owner and Daniel, who pretends to be Jewish to attract her. But, after becoming a couple, their friends have an inkling that his web of lies will be discovered.
“NEIGHBOURS” - With a keen sense of humor and satire, a six-year-old Kurdish boy, Sero, faces his first year in an Arab school in a tiny village on the Syrian-Turkish border. Sero loves his family, and his Jewish neighbors, but his little world is about to be radically changed by absurd nationalism.
“LANSKY” - When aging gangster Meyer Lansky (played by Harvey Keitel) is investigated one last time by the Feds, who suspect he has stashed away millions of dollars, Lansky spins a dizzying tale, revealing the untold truth about his life as the notorious boss of Murder Inc. and the National Crime Syndicate.
“THE ART DEALER” - A Jewish woman embarks on a journey to recover family paintings stolen by the Nazis, but during her investigation, she discovers that some family secrets are best kept hidden.
Each ticket for the 26th Annual GPJFF is good for one household. Prices are $13/individual household ticket, $65/household flex pass and $225/household festival pass
Viewers will have three days to watch each film, with the ability to pause, rewind and even switch devices within the home. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to gpjff.org. JN
Deborah Muller is the public relations consultant for the Greater Phoenix Jewish Film Festival.