Artist Diane L. Silver will present a solo exhibition, “The Weight of Gravity,” at Gebert Contemporary Art Gallery in Scottsdale beginning Feb. 3 through Feb. 28. Silver is a mixed media artist who employs paint, graphite, oil crayon, waxed collage papers and other materials to create her artwork.
Silver’s life as a professional artist grew when she took a six-week sabbatical from her work as an attorney to live in Buenos Aires and work on her art without distraction. “Although painting and creativity have been a life-long passion, having the opportunity to remove myself from my normal environment, surroundings and language allowed me to look inward to explore my artistic voice,” said Silver.
During her time in Buenos Aires, Silver developed a body of work called “The Language of Solitude,” utilizing a few basic materials such as graphite, pens, ink and paper to visually record her feelings. She continued to develop these art pieces, and when she returned to Phoenix, the Gebert Gallery began to represent her work.
In 2017, she was chosen to be a resident artist and facilitator in a program called “Giving Voice to Women Through the Arts” at Sias International University, Xinzheng City, Henan, People’s Republic of China. The program was developed by the World Academy for the Future of Women and was sponsored by the U.S. Department of State.
“It was an amazing opportunity to learn about the culture and the people,” shares Silver. “Besides working with the university students, I was able to present programs at cultural centers, factories, children’s libraries, businesses and other universities.” She also had an exhibit at the Chen Gallery in Beijing. “My art has taken inspiration from Chinese art and its focus on the spaces between, the void and a flattening of Western perspective,” said Silver.
Silver’s latest exhibit, “The Weight of Gravity,” consists of a series of mixed media abstract paintings created during the COVID-19 pandemic. “My work has evolved during this time using abstraction to explore the fragility of human connection, memory and time,” said Silver. “My paintings are spontaneous and intuitive, using mark making and color to reflect my spirit of hopefulness in these challenging times. I see each mark as a poem both connecting and disconnecting from its surroundings.”
A member of Congregation Beth Israel, Silver said Judaism to her is about community and connection. To worship and celebrate holidays together and to support each other in sorrow and joy; and the desire to learn and question. “My art is influenced by those same impulses to connect with others in a very human and emotional way,” she said. “I am always learning from my art.”
There will be an opening reception on Feb. 3 at Gebert Contemporary Art Gallery at 7160 E. Main St. in Scottsdale from 7-9 p.m. “It is always a thrill to see my work displayed in a beautiful gallery space but even more so since the pandemic has changed all of our lives,” said Silver. JN
For more information, contact Silver at dsilver800@aol.com or visit dianelsilverartist.com.