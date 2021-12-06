BOOK OF LOST NAMES by Kristen Harmel
Gallery Books, 2021
“Book of Lost Names,” by Kristen Harmel is an astounding and fascinating work of World War II historical fiction about ordinary people in extraordinary circumstances. The story is inspired by real events and tells the story of Eva Traube, a 24-year-old French born Polish Jew, and her relationships with various people she encounters through the years -- some good and some not.
It is a story about past and present, good and evil, bravery and fear, courage and cowardice, trust and wariness, loyalty and betrayal, safety and danger, love and hate, strength and weakness. It is a book of contrasts and comparisons of connections with people and situational principles.
Set as a flashback from 1942 through 1945 in German occupied France, Eva, is forced to deal with the realities of Nazi evil and how it impacts her family, friends, neighbors, associates and her bonds with them. She questions every association with fearful trust. Her faith in God, in the bonds with her relatives and in human nature, are all stirred tumultuously to the point that she loses confidence in every expectation she might have otherwise had. But she maintains a steadfast commitment to ethical behavior and with a belief in the people whom she feels to be in greatest peril.
Eva’s fear of people being erased, both metaphorically and in actuality, permeates all of her behavior. All around her, Jews are being rounded up, killed or just vanishing. They are expunged from existence, their lives obliterated. To counteract this eradication, her weapon is to create new lives through false non-Jewish identities. She uses her only option, her skill as a good artist that allows her to falsify documents, as a means of survival and as a means to combat the Nazis.
Eva manages not only to provide needed documents for safe passage for many, in particular, innocent children, but also to codify their real names before they are erased. Her secret code is taught to her by a covert, good-looking freedom fighter named Rémy, who is proficient in forgery technique and has captured Eva’s heart, but whose bravery puts him in mortal danger. As the Germans are tightening the net around the French resistance through espionage and duplicity, the story ignites with hope of survival for Eva and those who need her most.
Read this book and learn, feel and experience an emotional roller coaster that takes you to highs and lows that are exhilarating and gratifying. It is an odyssey of humanistic tenacity and strength. JN
Rabbi Jeffrey Schesnol, MAJS, PMP is the spiritual leader of Or Adam Congregation for Humanistic Judaism and associate director of Arizona Jewish Historical Society.