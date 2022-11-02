On the anniversary of Kristallnacht, Nov. 9, the Arizona Jewish Historical Society (AZJHS) will unveil a new, original exhibit, “Stories of Survival: An Immersive Journey through the Holocaust.” The exhibition will be open through Aug. 3, 2023.
Part of the new exhibit features The USC Shoah Foundation’s “Dimensions in Testimony,” a 3D life-size “holographic-like video” of Oskar Knoblauch, a local Holocaust survivor. Available in only 12 locations worldwide, this technology allows visitors to have a “virtual conversation” with Knoblauch as he answers questions and shares his story.
“I feel like we’ve gone from the 19th century to the 22nd century overnight,” said Rabbi Jeffrey Schesnol, associate director of the AZJHS.
The interactive technology was created and produced by the USC Shoah Foundation and local film director Josh Kasselman. Shot at Glendale Community College and using a green screen, Knoblauch spent an entire week, Monday through Friday, six hours each day, providing answers to hundreds of questions.
“I had a fulfilling and quite memorable childhood until 1933, when at the age of 8, my life was shattered by the onset of Nazism. Hitler spread propaganda that Jews were a horrible, dirty and evil race. My family was none of these and I hope people can learn from my experience,” said Knoblauch in a press release for the exhibit.
Knoblauch’s likeness will answer serious questions, from those pertaining to his experience during the Holocaust to whimsical ones, such as “What’s your favorite food?” to which he replies, “Peanut butter.” In between questions, the life-sized image of Knoblauch sits in a chair and fidgets, moving his hands and eyes as if you were sitting across from him having a real-life conversation.
The exhibit’s second immersive and educational experience will feature the award-winning, virtual-reality film “The Last Goodbye.” Visitors will don an Oculus Quest virtual-reality headset and become immersed inside the Nazi death camp Majdanek in Poland with Pinchas Gutter, the only member of his family of four to survive the Holocaust.
“It’s a 16-minute film that enables people to experience what the Majdanek concentration camp was like,” said Schesnol. “From the surrounding areas to the barracks where people slept, the gas chambers, ovens — all of it. We had people taking it for a test drive and they were in tears. It’s powerful.”
These two exhibits will also become part of the new Holocaust & Heritage Museum, set to break ground by the summer of 2024, on the Cutler-Plotkin Jewish Heritage Center campus.
The museum will be 18,000 square feet, which for a Holocaust museum is considered small. Still, with virtual reality and telegraphic technology, they can deliver the message in a small space and achieve what had previously taken large areas to accomplish.
“If you put on an Oculus Quest headset and sit in a swivel chair, you are occupying about four square feet but you’re experiencing what takes acres,” said Schesnol.
“We really want to be ahead of the technological curve. I think this technology is going to be how people experience museums in the future,” said Dr. Lawrence Bell, executive director of the AZJHS. “You want young people to learn about the Holocaust and you have to present it in a way a young person learns.”
There’s another piece of technology that Schesnol said still needs to be funded and is not included by the architect in the plan yet but is something he has begun discussing. It would include an immersive art experience similar to the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit currently in Scottsdale. In this exhibit, the paintings of Scottsdale artist Robert Sutz would be projected and moving all around the visitor, creating a constantly changing art gallery.
“This place is going to be one of a kind,” said Schesnol. “There won’t be another Holocaust museum in the world that has what I call the trifecta of immersive technology: The holographic technology, the VR technology and the immersive theatrical. We are two-thirds of the way already, so we’re moving in the right direction.”
The design firm they are using is Gallagher & Associates. Their projects include the ANU-Museum of the Jewish People in Tel Aviv, National Museum of American Jewish History in Philadelphia and the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix.
They have raised $7.1 million and anticipate the project will cost $18 million.
“We started out at $15 million but with inflation of construction costs and some of the technology we are employing, it now looks more like $18 million, which is another way of saying it’s a million ‘chais,’” said Schesnol. He is referencing the numerical equivalent of the Hebrew word for life, chai, which is 18.
As much as tourists and people outside of Arizona will come to see the museum, Bell said they are building it for the Greater Phoenix community. “The idea is that local people visit and hear stories of local survivors to build that emotional connection to the events of the Holocaust.”
He mentioned that Tim and Susie Ernst funded the holographic image of Knoblauch and if enough resources become available, he would like to record other local survivors.
“Who do I want to come here? Young people,” said Bell. “It’s great if older people come, and we really appreciate that but we are really building this for the younger generations.”
“It’s not just about learning the lessons of the Holocaust and it’s not just about making the world safer from racism, prejudice and antisemitism. It literally will affect our society and our culture,” said Schesnol. “This is so exciting and probably the most important work I’ll ever do in my life.” JN
For more information, visit azjhs.org.