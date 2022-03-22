Are you looking for a new read for yourself or a loved one? As Women’s History Month draws to a close, we wanted to share these latest releases from four Arizona-based Jewish authors.
Linda Pressman, author of “Jewish Girls Gone Wild”
Scottsdale resident Linda Pressman just released her second novel, “Jewish Girls Gone Wild.” Pressman is a full-time author and instructor who teaches “Life Stories” through the city of Scottsdale and “Memoir Through a Jewish Lens” at locations throughout the local Jewish community.
She described her book as “A coming-of-age story that is funny, tragic and universal. I recreate the world of the 1970s – teenage angst, silent crushes from afar and an eternal pull toward home, wherever that is.
“My book is funny and tragic. It’s intended to evoke the places I grew up and let people who are gone live on the page again,” Pressman continued. “[In the book] I can never escape the fact that I’m a child of two Holocaust survivors growing up in a world that was denied to them. There is always the dichotomy in my books of me growing up safe enough to declare my Jewishness out loud and my parents hiding or camouflaging it from the world.”
Her first book, “Looking Up: A Memoir of Sisters, Survivors, and Skokie,” tells a story of growing up with parents who are survivors and following the war moved to Skokie, a northern suburb of Chicago. “Looking Up” won the grand prize in the twentieth annual Writers Digest contest. It is in the permanent collections at Yad Vashem, the National Library of Israel and the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. Pressman is hosting a meet-the-author and book launch event at the Martin Pear Jewish Community Center at 12701 N. Scottsdale Rd. in Scottsdale on Sunday, April 3, from 2-3:30 p.m. For more information, visit lindajpressman.com.
Deena Goldstein, author of “OK, Little Bird”
Former comedienne and multimedia artist, Scottsdale resident Deena Goldstein is the author of “OK, Little Bird,” which she described as “an irreverent, inspiring and funny story of an unforgettable father-daughter connection, told through voicemails, letters, cantankerous family dinners, anecdotes, wry banter and a lot of love. Readers fly with Little Bird as she navigates the greatest loss in her life with the gift of humor from her father.”
Goldstein describes her father as a “bigger-than-life, funny guy – a cowboy, snappy dresser and he could be stern as well,” The youngest of three, she shared that each child had a different relationship with their father. “Mine was unique as I pushed past his stern and gruff [exterior] and discovered an incredible warmth and best friend,” she shared.
She admits that she had always been able to make her father laugh and feel good and was tasked with navigating new waters when faced with her father’s terminal diagnosis and imminent death – all during the COVID-19 pandemic and his isolation in a group home.
“I had to learn how to be OK with what was happening, and I used the gift of humor from my father to deal with losing him and moving forward,” she continues. “I want readers to laugh, feel inspired and know that humor plays an important role in coping through unthinkable circumstances.”
For more information, visit oklittlebird.com.
Judy Egett Laufer, author of “I Respectfully Disagree”
Paradise Valley resident Judy Egett Laufer is anything but new to writing popular books for children and young adults. Her latest title, “I Respectfully Disagree,” is her eighth book and part of the Gigglyville series for young children and their families. It is a series of stories that helps promote dialogue in families about various social and emotional issues as children learn and grow.
“This book is a story about respecting others and their opinions,” Laufer said. “We used to live in a world where we could have a difference of opinion with our friends. [This is] a very current topic and social dilemma that needs to be understood and addressed. My hope is that the next generation will do better, and I am offering them some language that may help.
“I really hope my book will help start discussions about respect and everyone’s right to having their opinion,” she added. “The hope is that people won’t be afraid to share their opinion for fear of being ‘unfriended.’”
A full-time author, publisher and speaker, Laufer’s books are available through Little Egg Publishing Company. For more information, visit littleeggpublishing.com or Amazon under her pen name, J.E. Laufer.
Roni Capin Rivera-Ashford, author of “RAULITO - The First Latino Governor of Arizona”
A Tucson resident of 34 years, Roni Capin Rivera-Ashford is a bilingual author, editor, translator, speaker, presenter and retired teacher.
She was born on the Arizona-Sonora border to a pioneering Jewish family. “I grew up speaking primarily two languages – English and Spanish, simultaneously and fluently – and learned some Yiddish along the way. I then studied French for six years in high school and college,” Rivera-Ashford explained. “I also embraced the Mexican and Indigenous cultures as all of the ‘nanas’ in my life (who were all Mexican, except for my Jewish nana) provided unconditional love and support throughout my childhood.”
After she married Daniel Rivera Ashford 50 years ago, her Latina and Catholic mother-in-law continued the love, support and teachings that she now shares in her stories and life.
Her newly released book, “RAULITO – The First Latino Governor of Arizona,” is a bilingual flipbook for intermediate readers and recounts the life story of the late Raúl H. Castro, who was elected the first Mexican American governor of Arizona in 1974. “His story has left us a legacy, one from which all can learn to incorporate in their own lives,” Rivera-Ashford said.
Rivera-Ashford is the author of multiple other bilingual titles meant to educate children and adults alike that have sold more than 150,000 copies. She co-wrote, along with her son, Aaron Rivera-Ashford, a companion book for the Disney/Pixar movie “Coco” called “Miguel and the Amazing Alebrijes.” For more information, visit butterflyheartbooks.com. JN
Michelle Talsma Everson is a freelance writer, editor and PR consultant in Phoenix.