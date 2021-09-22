Students across the country are stealing and vandalizing school property as part of a national TikTok trend — but not at Arizona’s Jewish schools.
The “devious licks” challenge went viral earlier this month on the social media app, with videos encouraging students to steal everything from soap dispensers to exit signs. According to Urban Dictionary, a “lick” is a “successful type of theft which results in an acceptable, impressive and rewarding payday for the protagonist.”
There have been reported incidents at middle schools, high schools and colleges across the country, including in Arizona. Cactus Shadows High School, Hamilton High School, San Tan Heights, the Peoria Unified School District and Mesa Public Schools have all seen issues with the TikTok challenge, according to AZfamily.com.
Leaders at Cheder Lubavitch Arizona, Beis Chana, Dessert Jewish Academy, and Phoenix Hebrew Academy told Jewish News that their students have not been stealing or vandalizing school property. Officials with Nishmat Adin-Shalhevet Scottsdale, Pardes Jewish Day School, Shearim Torah High School for Girls and Torah Day School of Phoenix did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
TikTok has been removing any videos hashtagged with #deviouslicks or other phrases associated with the challenge to help stop its spread. JN