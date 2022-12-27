On Jan. 22, MusicaNova Orchestra is teaming up with the ASU Center for Jewish Studies, with support by a grant from the Center for Jewish Philanthropy of Greater Phoenix, to present “Winter Journey and the Inextinguishable Symphony” at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts.
The evening features the little-known history of Jewish musicians in 1930s Germany through a unique presentation of music and film.
Carl Nielsen’s “Inextinguishable Symphony” is preceded by a screening of the 2019 film by Danish filmmaker Anders Ostergaard, “Winter Journey.” The film, based on the novel by Martin Goldsmith, “The Inextinguishable Symphony: A True Story of Music and Love in Nazi Germany,” tells the story of his parents who played in the Jüdische Kulturbund, (Jewish Cultural Association), an ensemble sanctioned by the Nazis that served as a propaganda tool, employing Jewish artists who had been fired from their previous positions.
Goldsmith is director of classical music programming at SiriusXM Satellite Radio in Washington, D.C. and formerly the host of “Performance Today,” National Public Radio’s daily classical music program. After the concert, he will be on hand for a Q&A with the audience.
Nielsen, a Danish composer, wrote his Symphony No. 4 in 1916, during the First World War. At the beginning of the score he wrote, “Music is life, and like it, inextinguishable.”
“His belief was that even if somehow mankind were crazy enough to destroy itself, life would return to the earth in some form or other,” said Goldsmith. “So ultimately the symphony is a very optimistic and thrilling piece of music.”
Warren Cohen, MusicaNova’s artistic director said he has been wanting to do this piece for 40 years. In fact, he was having a conversation about reaching out to Goldsmith when he called MusicaNova suggesting they perform the “Inextinguishable Symphony.”
MusicaNova is celebrating its 20th season in 2023 and it remains “dedicated to bringing new, unjustly neglected and familiar music played in new ways,” according to its mission statement.
“The very first complete concert we did was a concert of music that had been suppressed by the Nazis,” said Cohen, who is Jewish. “This concert, and doing this with Martin, is central to the mission of the orchestra because we have done so much music that has been suppressed by the Nazis. Now, in this case, the music was not suppressed by the Nazis, but was directly related to their suppression. It was part of their propaganda Jewish orchestra they had created.”
Cohen explained that, in an attempt to bring art under their control, the Nazis would label any music written by Jews as “degenerate music.” This label was also given to any music with other “degenerate characteristics” such as a relationship to jazz, or to non-heroic presentations of Aryan culture.
“It’s a wonderful thing for us to bring into our 20th anniversary season, because it reflects on the history of the orchestra,” said Cohen.
Goldsmith said he chose the title “The Inextinguishable Symphony” for his book because the Kulturbund orchestra rehearsed Nielsen’s symphony for a performance at the end of 1941. However, the Nazis disbanded the Kulturbund in September of ’41, so the performance never actually took place.
Growing up, Goldsmith said that his father, George (nee Gunther Goldschmidt), and his mother, Rosemarie, never spoke about the past and when his brother questioned why they didn’t have grandparents or aunts and uncles, like other kids their age, his father’s response was, “They died in the war.”
In 1946, Rosemarie was hired to play the viola in the St. Louis Symphony. George sold furniture in a department store and stopped playing the flute. “It’s my belief that he gave up his life as a musician as an act of penance,” said Goldsmith. “Because he had failed to save his family. His father, mother, younger brother and sister were all murdered by the Nazis — either in Auschwitz or in a forest outside Riga, Latvia. Even though there is really very little he could have practically done, he felt that he didn’t do enough.”
Rosemarie then played in the Cleveland Orchestra from 1967 to 1981. When the orchestra traveled to perform in Tucson, she found the place she wanted to retire.
“She and my father moved to Tucson in 1981,” said Goldsmith. “My mother died in ’84 and my father stayed there for the next 20 years or so before he developed Alzheimer’s and I brought him back east to stay near me in a facility where he died in 2009, at the age of 95.”
For his book, Goldsmith said he had to do the bulk of research about Kulturbund on his own, although he did have several conversations with his father about the past and those became the bulk of the content of the film, “Winter Journey,” where the late Bruno Ganz plays his father.
“I worked with the director, Anders Ostergaard, and I wrote the script and I appear throughout the film — though never on camera,” he said. “Which I guess is appropriate for a radio guy.”
Goldsmith met Ganz in Tucson during filming in a neighborhood near where his parents lived. He expected Ganz to pull him aside and question him about his father’s habits and mannerisms. Instead, Ganz never asked him a thing.
“He created his character, George Goldsmith, my father, completely out of the script and his own genius and I must say, his performance is just stunning,” said Goldsmith. “There are times when I forget that I’m looking at Bruno Ganz and I think I’m looking at my father.”
The concert will also feature “Finlandia” by composer Jean Sibelius. “It was on the very last program Kulturbund gave before it was dissolved in 1941,” said Goldsmith. “So, there’s a historical connection to the evening and Warren has put together a marvelous choir to accompany his orchestra.”
He added that this program has only been performed once before. In February 2022, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra presented the film, a discussion and Nielsen’s symphony — but not “Finlandia.” “I’m especially looking forward to it because Finlandia is one of my favorite pieces and the fact that it was on the very last Kulturbund program is an added bonus,” said Goldsmith.
“It’s a remarkable opportunity for our community to get in touch with it in a way where you’re seeing the film and also the context of the film — which I think is kind of a wonderful way to pull it all together.”
Goldsmith said that if his father were alive to see the concert he would be overwhelmed.
“He was reticent to talk about the past. So, to see himself on the screen depicted marvelously by Bruno Ganz, not to mention the orchestral connection with Nielsen and Sibelius, I think, for once in his life, he would be rendered speechless.” JN
