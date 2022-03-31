On March 31, “¡Americano!” made history as the first Arizona-born musical to open in an off-Broadway theater, beginning its run at New World Stages in New York City next to “Jersey Boys.”
The musical that initially opened at Phoenix Theatre in January 2020 tells the story of Antonio “Tony” Valdovinos, a graduate of Phoenix’s Camelback High School who, after the 9/11 attacks, tried to enlist in the Marines on his 18th birthday. On that day, he found out that he was a “Dreamer” — an undocumented immigrant brought to the United States at age 2 from Colima, Mexico.
“¡Americano!” co-writer and member of the San Diego Jewish community Jonathan Rosenberg remembers where he was when he first heard Valdovinos’ story in the fall of 2016 on National Public Radio. “I was sitting in a parking lot, waiting for my daughter to get out of high school,” he said. “It was a round-table discussion taking place in Arizona having to do with the election and undocumented immigrants.”
Rosenberg had made some prior connections in Phoenix, having worked on a musical that did not come to fruition based on a fictitious undocumented immigrant, and was able to get Valdovinos’ contact information.
Valdovinos agreed to a meeting with Rosenberg, Michael Barnard, the artistic director at the Phoenix Theatre Company, and Jason Rose, president of Rose + Allyn Public & Online Relations and owner of Quixote Productions. “That’s how the whole thing got started,” said Rosenberg.
“¡Americano!” set box office records in Arizona and concluded with 10 straight sold-old shows. The show is co-written by Bernard, Rosenberg and Fernanda Santos, and features an original score by composer Carrie Rodriguez and choreography by Sergio Mejia. Many of those involved in the Phoenix production, including many of the original actors, have traveled with the show to New York City.
In September 2021, the New York odyssey began when the production’s executive producer, Ken Davenport, learned that the Shubert Organization, owner of New World Stages, offered the show a spot next to “Jersey Boys” for spring 2022. The theater is actually in the Broadway district but is considered “off-Broadway” because it is less than 500 seats — it has 499.
Rose, the lead producer of “¡Americano!,” mobilized numerous business and political leaders in Arizona and New York to invest in the show. “We knew we had a really great piece of art and wanted to get to New York — and here we are,” he said.
Rose addressed the cast before a rehearsal at the beginning of March, reminding them that they had done something that had never been done before in Arizona history.
“Success is not certain, but the one word I want you to think about is ‘defiance’ because every step along the way, we’ve defied all the odds. Let’s keep defying the odds as we enter this enormous stage,” he said. “Bring it every single night because you never know who’s going to be in the audience. You never know who’s going to create the momentum to help you reach your tipping point.”
George Weisz, board chair of Scottsdale Community Bank and co-producer of the show, is friends with Rose and Rosenberg and became involved because he believes in the story and “the incredible vision, passion and determination of Jason Rose.”
He shared that Valdovinos’ dream is really “our dream” and believes the story is told in a very patriotic way. “Valdovinos only wants to serve his country and that country is our country,” said Weisz. “No matter where you are in the political spectrum, this story with its words, actions and sensational music has the ability to bring us all together to find solutions to a unique problem — so that the dreams of Dreamers can come true.”
Weisz also said that he and his wife, Leesa, are “fortunate to have the opportunity to be a small part of the vision that addresses the daily plight of a portion of our American fabric” and gave credit to his fellow partners in the project, especially Chicanos Por La Causa (CPLC), the show’s leading investor. A social justice organization, CPLC was founded in 1969 to confront the oppression facing Latinos in Phoenix as part of the civil rights movement led by Cesar Chavez.
“Chicanos Por La Causa, true to its mission of empowering people, felt compelled to help elevate this Arizona story to the global stage to encourage new audiences to bring about long-overdue policy change,” said David Adame, Chicanos Por La Causa president & CEO. “‘¡Americano!’ is a reflection of the everyday fight for societal and self-acceptance of many young Arizona Latinos — regardless of their citizenship status.”
Carlos Galindo-Elvira, director of community engagement and partnerships at CPLC, who is also Jewish, said, “This type of community collaboration meets the moment to highlight this important public policy issue. The journey to justice for Dreamers is as relevant in Arizona as ever — as this year an initiative will be on the ballot in November to re-establish in-state tuition. ‘¡Americano!’ is an American story that will now be shared on the world’s biggest stage, Broadway.”
The reality of “¡Americano!” making it to New York, where he was born and raised, hit Rosenberg when he first saw the billboard on the theater. More of a sports fan, he remembers his mom dragging him to the theater when he was younger. “We saw some incredible shows in their infancy — shows that are now American classics — and I give my mom all the credit for that,” said Rosenberg.
Rosenberg’s mother died in October 2021 at the age of 107.
“I think about her every day when I’m out here in the city,” said Rosenberg. “I have a smile on my face when I think about the fact that this was a dream of hers and I can say, ‘Hey Ma, we’re here, we made it.’” JN
“¡Americano!” will be at New World Stages at 340 W. 50th St. in New York from March 31 through June 19. Its official opening night is set for April 21. For more information, visit americanothemusical.com.