The U.N. General Assembly adopted a resolution on Tuesday condemning anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.
The resolution, which was adopted in a consensus vote, comes in the wake of the attack on two New Zealand mosques on March 15.
According to Israeli Mission to the United Nations, the original version of the resolution only referred to Islamophobia. But after efforts by Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon, with the support of many U.N. member states, a proposal was amended to include condemnation of anti-Semitism.
Danon said that “the memory of history seems to be fading with time, but our diplomatic efforts have shown that we will not allow the international community to remain silent while a wave of anti-Semitism spreads throughout the world.”
He continued, saying “this is an Israeli achievement at the U.N. and a crushing loss to the forces of hatred.”
However, “it is very unfortunate that we had to fight to include anti-Semitism in the draft resolution. I remind the world that denying the Jewish people their right to self-determination in their land and being anti-Israel is no different from anti-Semitism. The time has come for the world to act uncompromisingly against hatred and anti-Semitism, and to ignore those, both inside and outside the United Nations, seek to undermine these efforts,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.