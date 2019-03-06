The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh has raised $6.3 million for its Victims of Terror Fund that will mainly be divided among the families of the 11 Jewish worshippers who were killed in the Oct. 27 shooting at the Tree of Life*Or L’Simcha Synagogue, the deadliest attack in American Jewish history.
The donations are “expressions of love, generosity, compassion and a desire to help in the healing process,” according to a Tuesday report by the independent committee supervising the fund.
It also wrote that “no amount of money can compensate for the loss of a loved one’s life” or “completely heal our hearts or our communities.”
The families of those killed and injured will altogether receive $4.4 million, while $437,000 will be allocated to nine congregants who were stuck inside the synagogue as the shooting unfolded, “fearing for their own lives and, in some cases, watching relatives and friends being murdered,” according to the report. JN
