The United States is expected to recognize a Palestinian state with its capital in eastern Jerusalem as part of its highly anticipated peace plan to solve the 70-year-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict, an informed source hearing from top Trump administration officials told JNS.
The so-called “deal of the century,” which is expected to be released after Israel’s elections on April 9, will include U.S. recognition of Palestine with contingencies, according to the source, who was not provided the specifics behind the conditions.
The capital of the Palestinian state will consist of remote parts of eastern Jerusalem, said the source. The Palestinians have claimed that sector of the city as the capital of a future state, a position supported by most countries. But Israel considers the entire city, including its eastern part, to be the Jewish state’s undivided capital.
The Trump administration officially recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December 2017, in addition to relocating the U.S. embassy there from Tel Aviv the following May.
However, the move by Trump did not recognize any boundaries of Jerusalem, which the president said would be resolved through negotiations. It also maintained the status quo for the holy sites in the city.
Additionally, the peace plan includes official U.S. recognition of large Israeli towns in Judea and Samaria, according to the source, who did not know which ones.
The rumored plan has been finalized, and U.S. President Donald Trump “has been briefed on its contents,” reported Fox News on Sunday. “[It] is between 175 and 200 pages, and fewer than five people have access to the complete document,” added the news network.
The aforementioned plan mirrors what has been previously speculated.
Barak Ravid of Israel’s Channel 13 reported last month, citing a U.S. source, that the proposal will include the formation of a Palestinian state in around 90 percent of the West Bank with part of eastern Jerusalem as its capital, while western Jerusalem would be Israel’s capital.
The United States would also call for neighborhoods outside Judea and Samaria not to be extended and that towns deemed illegal by Israeli law shall be evacuated, according to Ravid’s source.
That report also said that its source claimed the Palestinian state would be constructed on land more than twice the size of Areas A and B, which are currently controlled by the Palestinian Authority.
Additionally, the Channel 13 report said that the Western Wall, the Temple Mount and the Mount of Olives would remain under Israeli control, but with administrative cooperation with the Palestinians.
U.S. special envoy Jason Greenblatt refuted that report, calling it inaccurate. He recommended that people listen only to official statements directly from him, Trump, the U.S. ambassador to Israel and Jared Kushner.
Kushner will give an update on the Trump administration’s peace proposal at this week’s Warsaw conference on the Middle East.
In a few weeks, Kushner will reportedly travel throughout the Middle East to discuss with Arab officials the economic parts of the peace plan. JN
