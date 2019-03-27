As the Muslim community in Christchurch, New Zealand, grapples with the mass terror shooting in two mosques that claimed 50 lives and left dozens more injured on March 15, they received comfort from the Chabad representative to the country.
A stone commemorates the tragedy and communicates the Jewish community’s support. Credit: Chabad.org/News.
Rabbi Mendy Goldstein, co-director of Chabad of New Zealand, flew down from the North Island on Sunday to offer comfort and provide counsel to grieving families and the community.
“People were exceedingly grateful to see a rabbi fly in, as well as the Jewish community’s support from all over New Zealand and around the world,” Goldstein told Chabad.org. “In moments like these, we are reminded how united we are. Despite our differences, humanity is one family, and this is what was felt.”
He continued, saying that “the scourge of terror knows no boundaries. Our response all the more so ought to be boundless love and unity. People are in pain, and we share in that pain. We cannot overestimate the value of every hug, every gesture and every hand that is extended in support.”
His presence was noted by the mayor of Christchurch, as well as other elected officials. “The recent tragic mosque terror attacks have shown that real faith crosses religious divides,” noted Parliament member Duncan Webb on Twitter, where he posted a picture of the rabbi visiting members of the Muslim community.
In addition to providing words of comfort, the rabbi distributed candies, which he arranged for Air New Zealand to donate, to children.
As the week progressed, Jewish delegations from Auckland and Wellington also came to extend their communities’ condolences.
“The Jewish Community of New Zealand mourns the cold-blooded murder of innocent worshipers,” wrote Rabbi Natti Friedler of the Auckland Hebrew Congregation and Rabbi Ariel Tal of the Wellington Jewish Community Centre. “We condemn those responsible and offer our deepest sympathy to the grieving families. We pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded.”
