Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent his condolences to the family of Rush Limbaugh, who died of lung cancer at the age of 70 on Wednesday.
Calling him a “great friend of Israel” the Israeli leader said Limbaugh stood by the Jewish state “through thick and thin, always firm, never wavering. We shall miss him dearly.”
Known for his provocative and polarizing brand of conservatism, Limbaugh is seen by many as the father of conservative talk radio.
While much of his focus was on domestic politics, Jewish biographer Ze’ev Chafets credits him for making his outspoken support for Israel an example for other conservative media personalities. JN
