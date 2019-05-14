Israel’s High Court of Justice is scheduled to discuss on Thursday a petition against a decision this week by Jerusalem District Police commander Maj. Gen. Doron Yedid to close the Temple Mount to Jews on Jerusalem Day for the first time in 30 years.
Most years, the police not only allow Jewish visitors into the Temple Mount compound on Jerusalem Day, they expand visiting hours to accommodate the thousands of extra visitors who come to celebrate the annual holiday marking the reunification of Jerusalem after the 1967 Six Day War.
This year, however, Jerusalem Day takes place on June 2, which falls during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
It is standard practice for the Jerusalem police to shut the Temple Mount to Jews for the last few days of Ramadan, when hundreds of thousands of Muslim worshippers traditionally visit the site.
On Monday, the various Temple Mount activist groups were infuriated after they were notified that this year, the Mount would be off-limits to Jews on Jerusalem Day because of the conflict with Ramadan.
Students for the Temple Mount and the Temple Mount Heritage Foundation said in a joint response: “We will not accept more discrimination against Jews at this holy place, and certainly not on the day [marking] the precious site’s liberation.”
The court could decide to instruct the police to open the Temple Mount to Jews on June 2, but restrict the hours. No matter how it rules, the decision will likely have ramifications for years to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.