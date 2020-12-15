Over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Israel on Monday, the highest recorded in Israel since Oct. 15. According to Israeli Health Ministry data, the coronavirus morbidity rate was 3.2%.
Deputy Health Ministry Director Itamar Grotto told Army Radio in an interview on Tuesday that the high number of infections was a sign Israel was moving toward a third lockdown.
“We hope this was a one-time anomaly,” he said.
With regard to the pending rollout of Israel’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign, Grotto said that it would take months before the country would start to see the impact of the inoculations.
“We mustn’t become complacent. The first days of vaccination [inoculations are planned to begin on Dec. 20] will be chaotic, but I believe that in time it will work out,” he said.
At a government meeting last week, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said the goal of the government’s efforts to stop the spread of the virus was to achieve a reproduction rate of one or less and to have fewer than 1,000 people diagnosed with COVID-19 per day.
“When the reproduction rate reaches 1.32 or alternatively when there are 2,500 new diagnosed [cases] a day we will enter the ‘tightened restraint’ restrictions for a period of three weeks,” he said.
Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu entered quarantine on Monday after coming in close contact with a coronavirus carrier. He will remain in isolation until Friday. JN
This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.
