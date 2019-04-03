Israel to Develop World’s Most Advanced Cannon
Elbit Systems of Haifa will develop the most advanced cannon in the world as part of a $125 million deal it signed with the Israeli Ministry of Defense, JNS.org reported.
Depending upon the target, the cannon will have the capacity to automatically choose the kind of shell to fire. It will replace Israel’s current artillery systems and is designed to reduce the number of Israel Defense Forces soldiers needed to fight via artillery. The system will include mobile cannons, rockets, radars, missile units, training simulators and remote-operated aircraft.
Twenty years of maintenance is included in the deal.
US Work Permits to be Available for Israeli Investors
If Israeli investors can commit to investing “a substantial amount of capital” in the United States and employ its citizens, they will be eligible for U.S. work permits, the Algemeiner reported.
The E-2 investor visa will be available as of May 1 and was approved after negotiations that lasted seven years
The investment level for the visa will vary depending upon the business, but those who apply must show that the investment will result in U.S. workers being hired. To be eligible, Israeli investors may buy an existing business or establish a new one. The visa would also allow investors to take major positions in their companies with coworkers of the same nationality.
Archaeologists Discover Agricultural Village
Archaeologists in Jerusalem’s Arab neighborhood of Sharafat discovered a large agricultural village that offers evidence of a Jewish history in Jerusalem dating 2,150 years, JNS.org reported.
The Hasmonean-era Jewish included a multi-generational burial chamber, olive press, ritual baths, a water cistern, dovecote, rock quarries and jar fragments dating to the time of the Maccabees.
The Moriah Jerusalem development corporation funded the excavation on behalf of the City of Jerusalem. It is part of preparations to build a new elementary school in the Muslim and Christian Arab neighborhood, which is between Jerusalem’s Biblical Zoo and the Gilo neighborhood on the city’s southeastern side.
Part of the site may eventually be turned into a public exhibit, the Israel Antiquities Authority said.
Israel Claims Title of World’s Longest Salt Cave
After 80 spelunkers mapped the Malcham cave in the Southern Dead Sea Region, Israel now claims the title of the world’s longest salt cave, The Times of Israel reported.
The cave spans about 6.2 miles and takes the title from Iran’s 3N Cave, which is only about 4 miles long.
“The fact that we broke the Iranian record is not a political thing,” said Yoav Negev, the chairman of the Israel Cave Explorers Club. “We know this area is unexplored, and we want to explore it. The fact that we broke the record is only for the headline. We don’t want it to impact our relationship with Iranian cavers. We see it as good motivation for both countries.”
The Malcham salt cave formed when winter floodwaters seeped into the solid rock exterior covering Mount Sodom, a 7-mile block of salt. The water dissolved the salt and carved an underground river. After the water drained, the cave was left behind. JN
