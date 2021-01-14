The U.S. House of Representatives impeached U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday for the second time in his term, with Jewish lawmakers voting along party lines.
The final tally was 232 votes in favor and 197 against. Ten Republicans voted with the Democrats to impeach the president. It is the first time in U.S. history that a president has been impeached twice. The 26 Jewish Democrats in the House voted in favor of impeachment, with the two Jewish Republicans, Reps. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) and David Kutsoff, voting against.
The impeachment resolution was introduced by Reps. David Cicilline (D-R.I.), Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) and Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.). All but Lieu are Jewish.
Trump was impeached for inciting the Jan. 6 mob invasion at the U.S. Capitol by his supporters as Congress tallied U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral victory.
The U.S. Senate trial has yet to be scheduled. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Wednesday that he would not call the upper chamber back into session before Jan. 19, one day before U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is sworn into office.
Trump was first impeached in December 2019 for asking Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, for damaging materials on Biden and his son, Hunter. The Senate acquitted Trump the following February.
He is the third president to have that status after Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998. Richard Nixon resigned in August 1974 before he could be impeached. JN
