Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.), who was sworn into office on Jan. 3, told a crowd of protesters outside the Capitol on Tuesday that “Hitler was right on one thing.”
In front of a crowd of supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump, Miller said, “Hitler was right on one thing: He said, whoever has the youth has the future. Fill your children’s minds with what is true and right and noble, and then they can overcome evil with good because they can actually discern between what is evil and what is good.”
Margot McGowan Staebler, a law student at Michigan State University, posted the video on Twitter of the freshman congresswoman making the remark.
Jewish groups immediately censured Miller’s remarks.
“Hitler wasn’t right on anything—and invoking his name in this or any other context is wildly offensive & disrespects the millions who perished due to the Nazis’ hateful, genocidal regime. An apology is the least you can do for your constituents & our country,” tweeted Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt.
In a statement, World Jewish Congress executive director Betty Ehrenberg said: “Hateful rhetoric like this is unacceptable from an elected official chosen to stand up for freedom, democracy and equality. Shame on Cong. Miller.” JN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.