Some 200 cherry trees and grapevines belonging to Kfar Etzion in the Gush Etzion region of Judea were uprooted or destroyed overnight on Sunday by Arabs, according to a report by The Jerusalem Post.
Gush Etzion regional council head Shlomo Ne’eman said that “we will continue with pride to grow and cultivate our agriculture without fear.”
He called the vandals “terrorists from neighboring Arab villages,” and said “we must take steps to eradicate agricultural terror and fight terror in all its cruel forms.”
The attacks occurred on land owned by the Jewish National Fund in an area that has suffered agricultural terrorism by Arabs in the past. Kfar Etzion’s cherry orchard was also targeted last year by Arab arsonists.
The recent attack took place just days after local Arabs destroyed dozens of grapevines in Shiloh in Samaria and Hebron in Judea.
Police are investigating the incident.
